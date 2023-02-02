Big Tech on defense: Apple, Amazon and Google report earnings

Apple, Amazon and Alphabet stocks fall after mixed holiday quarter results
Big Tech failed to ease Wall Street's concerns about slowing growth and the challenges the industry faces amid global economic uncertainty.
Shares of Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet each fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following their holiday quarter earnings results.
Apple reported a rare revenue decline for the quarter and a steeper drop than Wall Street analysts had expected, after facing a shutdown at a key Chinese factory late last year.
Google posted a steep decline in profits as its ad sales machine came under pressure from heightened competition and advertisers tightening spending.
And Amazon forecast slower-than-expected sales growth for the current quarter.
Apple posts first revenue decline since 2019
Apple's revenue fell 5% in the final three months of last year to $117.2 billion, a rare decline for the company and significantly worse than Wall Street analysts had expected.
The drop marks the first time Apple has reported a year-over-year revenue decline since 2019. The iPhone maker's profits also sank more than 13% compared to the year-ago quarter to nearly $30 billion.
Shares of Apple fell as much as 4% in after-hours trading Thursday.
The disappointing earnings come after Apple faced a shutdown of a key Chinese factory late last year, hurting its supply. And it comes amid concerns consumers may be reducing their spending on pricey tech gadgets as recession fears loom. Apple has also taken a hit from high inflation and interest rates.
Still, Apple noted that its global installed base now reaches more than 2 billion devices. The company also said its Services business, a key area of focus in recent years that includes Apple TV+ and gaming, reached an all-time quarterly revenue record of $20.8 billion. That's up 6% from the year-ago quarter but a sharp slowdown in growth from the nearly 24% increase it posted a year ago.
"Apple delivered a shockingly weak earnings report," Investing.com senior analyst Jesse Cohen said in a statement. "Apple’s poor quarter proves that even the most valuable U.S. traded company isn't immune to the challenges facing the tech industry at large."
Starbucks stock falls after China sales take a dive
Starbucks reported on Thursday that sales at Chinese locations open for at least 13 months fell a dreadful 29% in the final quarter of the past calendar year.
Shares of the company fell about 4% after the bell following the report.
China is a key growth engine for Starbucks, and was its fastest growing market as of October. There are about 6,100 Starbucks locations in the country.
But China's strict zero-Covid policy significantly challenged the coffee chain's business in the region in recent months. Interim CEO Howard Schultz described the situation as "unprecedented" in a Thursday statement discussing the company's results. China recently abandoned its zero-Covid policy and the economy is beginning to recover.
Schultz recently reiterated the company's commitment to China, despite struggles in the area. "Our long-term aspirations for China remain undiminished," he said during an analyst call in November. He warned then, however, recovery in China would be rocky.
In other regions, Starbucks' sales grew during the quarter. In North America, comparable store sales jumped 10%, and globally, sales at stores open at least 13 months jumped 5%.
Overall, consolidated net sales jumped about 8% to $8.7 billion in the quarter.
Ford falls well short of expectations
Ford posted disappointing fourth quarter results, which the company blamed on its own performance rather than on any external factors.
"We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we’re going to correct that with improved execution and performance," said CEO Jim Farley.
Revenue rose 17% from a year ago to $44 billion, with automotive revenue topping forecasts by about 4%. But adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, while nearly double from a year ago, was well short of the forecast of 62 cents forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
The earnings miss left shares of Ford tumbling more than 6% in after-hours trading.
The results left the company with full-year income, excluding special items, of $7.6 billion, up from $6.4 billion it posted on that basis a year earlier. But that was just short of its previous record of $7.7 billion, reached in 2015. Those special items, which include a large hit it took earlier this year due to the drop in the value of its investment in electric truck maker Rivian and its decision to pull the plug on an investment in a self-driving AI firm, along with other charges, resulted in the company reporting a net loss for the year of nearly $2.0 billion.
Amazon revenue increased 9% in holiday quarter, beating estimates
Amazon reported revenue of $149.2 billion for the final three months of last year, a 9% increase from the prior year and beating Wall Street’s expectations.
But the company indicated sales for the current quarter could be lighter than analysts had expected. Amazon said it expects revenue for the quarter ending in March to be between $121 billion and $126 billion, compared to analysts estimates of $125.1 billion.
Shares of Amazon fell nearly 4% in after-hours trading Thursday.
Even as its overall revenue growth for the holiday quarter defied some estimates, revenue growth for certain key segments appeared to slowdown.
The company reported its Amazon Web Services segment sales increased 20% year-over-year to $21.4 billion. This marks a slower growth rate than in the previous quarter.
Thursday’s earnings report comes amid a difficult period for the company. After seeing a boom in demand for e-commerce goods early in the pandemic, Amazon has since had to cope with consumers returning to in-person shopping habits. Recession fears and inflation have also pinched consumer and business spending.
Last month, Amazon confirmed it had plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy.
"In the short term, we face an uncertain economy, but we remain quite optimistic about the long-term opportunities for Amazon," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement with the results.
Google-parent Alphabet's profits fall by a third
Google-parent Alphabet reported a steep decline in profit and nearly flat revenue growth for the final three months of last year, as the company confronted increased competition in the digital ad market and a pullback in advertiser spending due to economic uncertainty.
Alphabet posted $13.6 billion in profits for the final three months of 2022, a decline of about a third compared to the year prior and below what Wall Street analysts had expected.
Revenue from the quarter came in at just over $76 billion, nearly in line with analysts' expectations but a sharp slowdown in growth from the same period in the prior year, when sales grew 32%.
Shares of Alphabet dropped around 4% in after-hours trading Thursday immediately following the report.
The report comes after Google last month said it would lay off 12,000 employees in an effort to refocus on the company’s core business.
"We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth," CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement alongside the earnings report.
Sales from Google's core advertising business declined 3.5% year-over-year during the key December quarter, in another sign of a toughening digital ad market. But revenue from the company's cloud business — an increasingly important source of revenue — grew 32% from the prior year to $7.3 billion.
"The search giant underperformed our expectations across almost all business units, most importantly its core ad search segment," Investing.com Senior Analyst Jesse Cohen said in an investor note following the report.
Meta surges more than 20%, lifting Wall Street's spirits
Facebook-parent Meta's stock climbed 23% in trading Thursday after the social media giant on Wednesday appeared to alleviate investors' concerns about its focus and investment plans.
Metaon Wednesdayposted its third straight quarterly decline in revenue and a 55% drop in profit for the final three months of 2022, as it confronted broader economic uncertainty, heightened competition in the social media market and incurred significant charges from a recent round of layoffs.
But the company nonetheless outperformed Wall Street analysts’ expectations for sales. Moreover, it pledged to focus on “efficiency,” lowered its forecast for capital expenditures in the year ahead and announced plans to boost its share repurchase plan by $40 billion.
Our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement with the earnings results.
Another bit of good news: Facebook now has two billion daily active users, and Meta’s family of apps grew its daily active people by 5% year-over-year to 2.96 billion, a welcome sign for the company following concerns about stagnant user growth last year.
But the company warned that challenges to its digital advertising business posed by the tenuous economic environment have not yet abated. In the first three months of 2023, Meta expects revenue between $26 and $28.5 billion, the lower end of which would mark a slight year-over-year decline but the upper end of which would represent an increase from the year-ago quarter and would break Meta’s streak of consecutive quarterly revenue declines.
Apple, Amazon and Google set to report earnings. Here's what to expect
Here's what Wall Street analysts are expecting from Amazon, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet's December-quarter earnings on Thursday, according to Refinitiv:
Amazon:
Revenue: $145.45 billion (+5.8% YOY)
Net income: $1.78 billion (-40.6% YOY)
Earnings per share: $0.18
What to watch: Amazon's results will offer a broad look at the state of consumer demand amid continued high inflation and concerns about the economy.
Apple:
Revenue: $121.4 billion (-2.3% YOY)
Net income: $31 billion (-10.4% YOY)
Earnings per share: $1.94
What to watch: Analysts expect Apple to post a decline in iPhone sales as consumers pull back spending on tech gadgets during the economic downturn, and after a shutdown of one of Apple's Chinese factories late last year hurt supply.
Alphabet:
Revenue: $76.5 billion (+1.6% YOY)
Net income: $15.4 billion (-25.6% YOY)
Earnings per share: $1.18
What to watch: Google's ad business has likely taken a double-whammy hit from weak demand from advertisers and increased competition in the digital ad space. In the meantime, its artificial intelligence ambitions are facing a challenge from upstart OpenAI's ChatGPT tool.