With a new iPad reportedly on the cards at today's event, here's a throwback to Apple's first iteration of a handheld tablet — one that was largely considered a failure.

Apple's Newton tablet was first unveiled in 1992 at CES, the electronics tradeshow.

Billed as a technology that would revolutionize people's lives, the Newton struggled for several years before Apple finally killed it off in 1998.

In its coverage of the device in 1992, CNN described it as a computer that "fits in the palm of your hand" that you can write on "like a notepad" that turns your scribbles into text on the screen.

Sound familiar?