Carlos Ghosn tells his side of the story: Live updates
Ghosn wraps up press conference ahead of more media interviews
Nearly two and a half hours after it began, Carlos Ghosn's first press conference since his escape from Japan has come to a close.
Ghosn: 'The alliance can succeed without me'
Carlos Ghosn is clearly the father of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. And it has struggled since his arrest 14 months ago. But he thinks there is still a future for the combination.
"I think, yes, the alliance can succeed without me," he said. "But the alliance needs to follow some rules. The alliance is not going to work with consensus [between the three companies.] And for the moment, they all think that consensus decision making is one way to make the alliance live. That's wrong."
And he clearly believes that Nissan has caused the alliance's struggles since his arrest. Sales and profits at Nissan have dropped far more sharply than at the other two automakers.
"You know who's wrong and who's right? Look at the results," he said. That's the only way to know who's right and who's wrong in a business."
"When I look at what happened for the last 14 months, with everything that happened, I'm not reassured about the future of the alliance," he said.
Ghosn says Japanese prosecutors put me 'on my knees'
Carlos Ghosn says that Japanese officials made a calculated decision to restrict communications with his wife, Carole Ghosn, a tactic that he says put him "on my knees."
He told reporters:
“When I’ve seen that I couldn’t see Carole, and I didn’t have any horizon to see my wife and have a normal life, I said, ‘What’s left? What’s left? I have to leave; I have nothing here.'"
Ghosn said he held merger talks with Fiat Chrysler before his arrest
Fiat Chrysler and Renault held public merger talks in May and June of 2019 while Carlos Ghosn was in jail. But the former head of Renault said he held private talks with Fiat Chrysler before his November 2018 arrest. And he suggested without his arrest, a deal would have gotten done.
"I had contact with FCA. We had a lot of understanding, a very good dialogue," he said. "Unfortunately I was arrested before we could come to a conclusion. But the conclusion was not very far." He said he had planned to have a final meeting with Fiat Chrysler in January of 2019, but was in jail by the time that date came.
Fiat Chrysler dropped its merger proposal soon after it became public. It has since reached a deal to merge with Renault rival PSA Group.
"I think it's a big waste for Renault," he said about the Fiat Chrysler deal not getting done. "I think it's a great opportunity for PSA."
Ghosn: I didn’t escape because I was guilty
I didn’t escape because I was guilty. I escaped because I had zero chance of a fair trial.
Carlos Ghosn has repeatedly said he didn't think he could get a fair trial in Japan, and that is why he fled to Lebanon.
The moment he decided he had to escape? When his case was repeatedly postponed by Japanese prosecutors and he realized he wouldn't be able to see his wife or have a normal life anytime soon.
Ghosn says he's open to alternative trial locations
Carlos Ghosn has made clear he didn't expect a fair trial in Japan. But he claims to be open to alternatives.
"I would be ready to stand trial anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial," he told reporters.
Ghosn: 'I came back to life' when I escaped Japan
At the start of the press conference, Carlos Ghosn stated he wouldn't talk about his dramatic escape from Japan last month.
During the question-and-answer portion, however, he was asked how he felt when he escaped.
When he was arrested in November 2018, Ghosn said "I felt I had died."
"When I saw that I could actually escape, I came back to life," he said.