Carlos Ghosn is clearly the father of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. And it has struggled since his arrest 14 months ago. But he thinks there is still a future for the combination.

"I think, yes, the alliance can succeed without me," he said. "But the alliance needs to follow some rules. The alliance is not going to work with consensus [between the three companies.] And for the moment, they all think that consensus decision making is one way to make the alliance live. That's wrong."

And he clearly believes that Nissan has caused the alliance's struggles since his arrest. Sales and profits at Nissan have dropped far more sharply than at the other two automakers.

"You know who's wrong and who's right? Look at the results," he said. That's the only way to know who's right and who's wrong in a business."

"When I look at what happened for the last 14 months, with everything that happened, I'm not reassured about the future of the alliance," he said.