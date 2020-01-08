Live TV
1 min ago

Ghosn wraps up press conference ahead of more media interviews

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Nearly two and a half hours after it began, Carlos Ghosn's first press conference since his escape from Japan has come to a close.

Coming later today: Ghosn sits down with CNN Business' Richard Quest, who is conducting an interview with the former auto executive in Beirut.

5 min ago

The press gets cheeky

From CNN Business' Penelope Patsuris

During a brief lull, one unidentified member of the press called out:

"Would you recommend a packing case as a means of travel?"

Ghosn ignored the question.

10 min ago

We're in hour 3 of this remarkable event

From CNN Business' Penelope Patsuris

Carlos Ghosn has been speaking to the media in Beirut since 8 am ET.

In other words, this extraordinary spectacle is now in its third hour.

He spoke alone for over an hour, and has since been answering questions from the press in French, English, Portuguese and Arabic.

10 min ago

Ghosn: 'The alliance can succeed without me'

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Carlos Ghosn is clearly the father of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. And it has struggled since his arrest 14 months ago. But he thinks there is still a future for the combination.

"I think, yes, the alliance can succeed without me," he said. "But the alliance needs to follow some rules. The alliance is not going to work with consensus [between the three companies.] And for the moment, they all think that consensus decision making is one way to make the alliance live. That's wrong."

And he clearly believes that Nissan has caused the alliance's struggles since his arrest. Sales and profits at Nissan have dropped far more sharply than at the other two automakers.

"You know who's wrong and who's right? Look at the results," he said. That's the only way to know who's right and who's wrong in a business."

"When I look at what happened for the last 14 months, with everything that happened, I'm not reassured about the future of the alliance," he said.

19 min ago

Ghosn says Japanese prosecutors put me 'on my knees'

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Carlos Ghosn says that Japanese officials made a calculated decision to restrict communications with his wife, Carole Ghosn, a tactic that he says put him "on my knees."

He told reporters:

“When I’ve seen that I couldn’t see Carole, and I didn’t have any horizon to see my wife and have a normal life, I said, ‘What’s left? What’s left? I have to leave; I have nothing here.'"

22 min ago

Ghosn said he held merger talks with Fiat Chrysler before his arrest

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Fiat Chrysler and Renault held public merger talks in May and June of 2019 while Carlos Ghosn was in jail. But the former head of Renault said he held private talks with Fiat Chrysler before his November 2018 arrest. And he suggested without his arrest, a deal would have gotten done.

"I had contact with FCA. We had a lot of understanding, a very good dialogue," he said. "Unfortunately I was arrested before we could come to a conclusion. But the conclusion was not very far." He said he had planned to have a final meeting with Fiat Chrysler in January of 2019, but was in jail by the time that date came.

Fiat Chrysler dropped its merger proposal soon after it became public. It has since reached a deal to merge with Renault rival PSA Group.

"I think it's a big waste for Renault," he said about the Fiat Chrysler deal not getting done. "I think it's a great opportunity for PSA."

24 min ago

Ghosn: I didn’t escape because I was guilty

From CNN Business' Elana Zak

I didn’t escape because I was guilty. I escaped because I had zero chance of a fair trial.

Carlos Ghosn has repeatedly said he didn't think he could get a fair trial in Japan, and that is why he fled to Lebanon.

The moment he decided he had to escape? When his case was repeatedly postponed by Japanese prosecutors and he realized he wouldn't be able to see his wife or have a normal life anytime soon.

30 min ago

Ghosn says he's open to alternative trial locations

From CNN Business' Chris Liakos

Carlos Ghosn has made clear he didn't expect a fair trial in Japan. But he claims to be open to alternatives.

"I would be ready to stand trial anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial," he told reporters.

27 min ago

Ghosn: 'I came back to life' when I escaped Japan

From CNN Business' Elana Zak

At the start of the press conference, Carlos Ghosn stated he wouldn't talk about his dramatic escape from Japan last month.

During the question-and-answer portion, however, he was asked how he felt when he escaped.

When he was arrested in November 2018, Ghosn said "I felt I had died."

"When I saw that I could actually escape, I came back to life," he said.