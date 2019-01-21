One of the world's most powerful oilmen is skipping this week's event.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum at short notice.

He was due to appear on two panels: one on Wednesday and another on Friday alongside Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

It is unclear why Al-Falih decided not to attend, but he joins a long list of other notable 'no-shows' this year.