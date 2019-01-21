Marty Baron, the executive editor of the Washington Post, has admonished the Trump administration and other governments for failing to hold Saudi Arabia to account over the murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi journalist was killed while visiting the kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

"We don’t feel the U.S. government has put enough pressure on the Saudis,” Baron said during a panel discussion on media freedom. "The world is not bringing enough pressure on a government that engages in those types of activities.”

Saudi Arabia put 11 suspects on trial for the killing earlier this month. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for five of them. Riyadh maintains that neither Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, nor King Salman, knew of the operation to target Khashoggi. US officials, however, have said such a mission could not have been carried out without the authorization of bin Salman.

Baron said that without a free press and investigative journalists, the truth about what happened would never have come out. Initially the Saudi government claimed Khashoggi walked out of the consulate on his own. Baron also said that his body has not been recovered.