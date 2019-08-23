The Dow fell more than 300 points, or 1.2% today after President Trump issued a series of tweets expressing frustration with China and the US Federal Reserve.

Trump said he will be responding to China’s latest tariff move “this afternoon.”

Beijing earlier today unveiled a new round of tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports, including soybeans and crude oil.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also expressed anger at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell in a speech today did not indicate if the central bank has plans for another interest rate cut. Trump has been calling for further cuts to rates.