Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, is seen through a bullet hole at the Ayder Referral Hospital, in May 2021.

Facebook employees repeatedly sounded the alarm on the company's failure to curb the spread of posts inciting violence in "at risk" countries like Ethiopia, where a civil war has raged for the past year, internal documents seen by CNN show.

The social media giant ranks Ethiopia in its highest priority tier for countries at risk of conflict, but the documents reveal that Facebook's moderation efforts were no match for the flood of inflammatory content on its platform.

The documents are among dozens of disclosures made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and provided to Congress in redacted form by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's legal counsel. A consortium of 17 US news organizations, including CNN, has reviewed the redacted versions received by Congress.

They show employees warning managers about how Facebook was being used by "problematic actors," including states and foreign organizations, to spread hate speech and content inciting violence in Ethiopia and other developing countries, where its user base is large and growing. Facebook estimates it has 1.84 billion daily active users — 72% of which are outside North America and Europe, according to its annual SEC filing for 2020.

For example, an internal report distributed in March, entitled "Coordinated Social Harm," said that armed groups in Ethiopia were using the platform to incite violence against ethnic minorities in the "context of civil war."

The documents also indicate that the company has, in many cases, failed to adequately scale up staff or add local language resources to protect people in these places.

