What's happening: SpaceX will make its second attempt to launch two NASA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station.

Why it's important: If successful, it would be the first crewed spaceflight to take off from US soil in nearly a decade.

It will be the first-ever crewed mission for SpaceX.

It will also be the first time ever that a privately developed spacecraft launched humans into Earth's orbit.

Round 2: Bad weather on Wednesday scrubbed SpaceX and NASA's first attempt.

Go/No-go: The mission is slated to try again today at 3:22 pm ET.