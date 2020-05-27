In Brevard County, Florida — home to Kennedy Space Center — police officers and military security personnel have put up roadblocks around the launch site. Reporters have to show a bright orange badge and matching ID to get into NASA facilities.

A string of buildings owned by various news outlets, known as "bunkers," sit beneath NASA's giant Vehicle Assembly Building. And reporters are trying their best to spread out, wipe down desks, wear masks and keep their distance. Hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes are being passed around. Luckily, KSC is huge, so there's plenty of room to spread out. And NASA did not allow any visitors on site for this launch.

CNN Business is sharing a bunker with local news reporters at the Orlando Sentinel. This building is like a time capsule from the Space Shuttle era: The walls are decorated with pictures of the giant winged spacecraft vertical on the launch pad.

Also on the walls: Images of how the front pages of the Sentinel looked the morning after the Columbia and Challenger disasters, a reminder of why NASA takes risks so seriously and the events that hastened the end of the Shuttle's 135-flight run.