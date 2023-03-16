Audio
Global markets react to Credit Suisse deal as fears hit bank stocks

By Laura He, Michelle Toh and Juliana Liu, CNN

Updated 1:15 a.m. ET, March 16, 2023
5 min ago

US futures are pointing up after stocks tumbled Wednesday

From CNN's Michelle Toh

US stock futures ticked up slightly early Thursday morning, suggesting signs of a rebound when markets open for regular trade.

Dow futures rose 0.3%. S&P 500 futures pointed up 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%.

The moves followed a tense day on Wall Street, sending US stocks mostly down as investors fretted over the outlook for global banking.

The Dow closed down nearly 0.9%, while the S&P 500 fell about 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, moved up 0.05%.

16 min ago

"Hopes of stability" as Asian markets react to Credit Suisse deal

From CNN's Juliana Liu

Reporting from Tokyo, CNN Correspondent Marc Stewart says there are hopes that Credit Suisse’s announcement that it would accept funding from the Swiss central bank could return markets to stability.

Credit Suisse said Wednesday it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, as it seeks to reassure investors it has the necessary cash to stay afloat.

Even as most Asian shares remain in the red on Thursday, the news seems to have put a floor under the most severe losses.

So what is causing investors to be so jittery?

"Well, Credit Suisse, for one thing, has had a history of troubles in the past," Stewart said.
"If we look into the United States, banks there are dealing with very high interest rates. High interest rates, at least in the US, make credit card statements more expensive, make auto lending more expensive. It also makes it more expensive for the way that banks do business, and that creates some concern."
35 min ago

Are banks in a similar position to the situation in 2008?

From CNN's Jeanne Sahadi, Michelle Toh, Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Allison Morrow

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2008.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2008. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/FILE)

The banking meltdown over the past week has left us with more questions than answers. The stunning collapse of two American banks and the loss of investor confidence in Credit Suisse led to wild market swings and put Wall Street on edge.

During CNN’s primetime special, “Bank Bust: Inside the Collapse of SVB,” experts weighed in on how to best understand what’s happening in a rapidly developing and confusing environment for financial institutions.

CNN’s chief business correspondent Christine Romans says this is not a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis, because banks aren’t carrying toxic assets.

“They’re not allowed to anymore,” Romans explained. “They don’t have all that garbage, that junk on their balance sheets anymore. They have to have better capital set aside, and the big banks have to undergo stress tests.”

However, Romans noted that smaller banks like SVB don’t face quite the same regulatory scrutiny as their larger peers.

“The verdict is out on the controversy about whether some of these smaller banks were allowed to not partake in all of the … regulations, and maybe that left them more exposed,” Romans said.

Some context: Those regulations passed in the wake of the Great Recession laid out stricter rules for the banking industry. But small and mid-sized banks — those with assets below $250 billion, like SVB — were exempted from some of the rigorous capital requirements applied to larger institutions, and from the obligation to undergo tests of their ability to withstand financial stress by the Federal Reserve each year.

55 min ago

Is my money safe?

From CNN's Jeanne Sahadi, Michelle Toh, Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Allison Morrow

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told CNN that despite scary headlines, now is not the time for consumers to panic.

“I don’t think this is a time for panic or alarm,” Summers said. “This is not 2008, where people needed to be worried about where they could get their money…It absolutely is not that.”

“Americans’ money is safe,” he said.
1 hr 20 min ago

Asian bank stocks sink as Credit Suisse fear roils markets

From CNN's Laura He in Hong Kong

Banking stocks in Asia fell on Thursday, dragging the broader markets lower, as troubles at Credit Suisse sparked fears that banking turmoil is spreading around the world.

News that the beleaguered megabank has taken up the Swiss central bank’s offer of financial support in order to stay afloat has limited the worst of the losses.

The lender said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. Investors sent shares in Switzerland’s second biggest lender crashing by as much as 30% Wednesday.

The bank called the loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

Japan’s Topix Banks Index, a key index that tracks Japanese lenders, tumbled as much as 6.4% in the morning session. It then trimmed some losses and was last trading 3.7% lower. The index has lost more than 8% so far this week.

In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered (SCBFF) sank nearly 4%. HSBC Holdings (HSBCPRA) dropped 2.5%. Local bank BOC Hong Kong was down 3.1%.

In South Korea, major lenders Shinhan Financial Group and KB Financial Group declined 1.2% and 0.5% respectively.

“What we are seeing is a definite unravelling of investor confidence across both the tech and banking sectors,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, a Sydney-based online broker. “It is highly unlikely these concerns are going to simply vanish any time soon.”
“Regardless of balance sheets, a loss of confidence by investors and depositors can bring down any bank,” he added.

Read more here.

2 hr 8 min ago

Credit Suisse borrows more than $50 billion from Swiss National Bank after shares crash 30%

From CNN's Mark Thompson and Anna Cooban

Hours after the Swiss central bank said it was ready to provide financial support to Credit Suisse, the beleaguered megabank took it up on the offer, hoping to reassure investors that it had the necessary cash to stay afloat.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. Investors sent shares in the country’s second biggest lender crashing by as much as 30% Wednesday.

The bank called the loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said in a statement.

In addition to the loan from the central bank, Credit Suisse also said it repurchased billions of dollars of its own debt to manage its liabilities and interest payment expenses. The offer covers $2.5 billion of US dollar bonds and €500 million ($529 million) of euro bonds.

The venerable but troubled bank, founded in 1856, is one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” along with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and the Bank of China.

Read more here.

2 hr 8 min ago

Big US banks gain huge spike in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

From CNN's Matt Egan

Nervous bank customers have rushed to the safety of big banks in the wake of a pair of high-profile bank failures that have shaken confidence in the system.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup have all experienced a significant increase in deposits since Silicon Valley Bank ran into trouble last week, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Small and regional banks have suffered deposit outflows, though a senior Treasury official told CNN earlier this week that those customer withdrawals have eased.

The situation is fluid and it's not clear just how much money has been plowed into big banks, though the sum is likely to be in the billions or tens of dollars. 

2 hr 17 min ago

US stocks end the trading session mostly down as banking troubles put pressure on markets

From CNN's Krystal Hur

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as investors grappled with the crash of Credit Suisse stock and how the fallout could affect global and domestic markets.

Troubles at the systemically important Swiss lender come as markets struggled to make sense of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Swiss National Bank said Wednesday said that it will provide Credit Suisse with liquidity if necessary, after shares tumbled as much as 30%.

Shares of the bank closed down 24%.

Major US banks continued to get hammered. Shares of Wells Fargo fell 3.2%. JPMorgan Chase stock dropped 4.7%.

The Dow fell roughly 280 points, or 0.87%.

The S&P 500 fell about 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.05%