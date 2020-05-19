Dow futures sink ahead of key Fed and Treasury testimony: May 19, 2020
Senate Banking Committee hearing: Powell to testify about Fed action during Covid-19 crisis
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are testifying before the Senate Banking Committee this morning, answering questions about the large scale monetary and fiscal stimulus their institutions have deployed to help the US economy through the coronavirus recession.
Powell, who in recent remarks has stressed how people at the lower end of the income spectrum are bearing the brunt of this recession, will once again make that point to the Committee:
"People have put their lives and livelihoods on hold at significant economic and personal cost. All of us are affected, but the burdens are falling most heavily on those least able to carry them," the central banker's prepared remarks read, calling the scope and pace of the downturn unprecedented and worse than any recession since World War II.
Last Friday, a Fed survey found that 40% of workers with a household income below $40,000 reported a job loss in March.
He will also stress that the Fed is committed to use the "full range" of its tools to support the economy as part of the public sector response to the crisis.
Powell will walk the Committee through all the tools already deployed since mid-March, including slashing interest rates to near zero and launching various lending programs. But he is also looking ahead to programs that are still waiting in the wings.
The Main Street Lending Program, designed to provide loans to small and medium-sized businesses, is being prepared for launch. Powell stressed in his prepared remarks how important public input was in designing these unprecedented programs.
Home Depot's sales were up but profits fell
Home Depot spent $850 million in the first quarter to help out workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, what's good for employees isn't always great news for Wall Street. Earnings fell as a result of the added expenses.
Home Depot also suspended its 2020 outlook due to Covid-19. The company's sales did top forecasts, but it's unclear what demand will be like for the rest of the year -- especially since the housing market is expected to cool off.
Shares of Home Depot (HD) were down in premarket trading. Rival Lowe's (LOW), which reports earnings Wednesday morning, fell a bit too.
Panic shopping and hoarding gave Walmart a huge boost last quarter
People don't like going to the store during the pandemic. So when they do, they're buying in bulk.
Walmart (WMT), one of the biggest beneficiaries of that trend, reported sales at stores open at least a year soared 10% last quarter. Online sales spiked 74%.
Although Walmart recorded nearly 6% fewer transactions during the past three months, the average receipt soared 16.5%, the company said.
"As a result of the health crisis and related stay-at-home mandates, customers consolidated store shopping trips with larger average baskets and shifted more purchases to eCommerce," Walmart said in its earnings report.
Stock futures point lower
Yesterday was all about a triple dose of optimism: A promising vaccine trial, the Fed's stimulus promise and the reopening of the economy lifted Wall Street's spirits.
Today, investors aren't in such a chipper mood. Wall Street woke up to some some potentially disruptive news: President Donald Trump late Monday threatened to permanently pull US funding from the World Health Organization if it does not "commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will testify before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning. Wall Street investors will cleave to their messages about new stimulus for the US economy.
Amazon is back in business in France
Amazon is reopening its distribution centers in France after they were shut down more than a month ago due to a dispute with labor unions over the health and safety of workers.
An Amazon spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday that all six warehouses in France would "gradually reopen from today."
A labor union brought a court case complaining Amazon (AMZN) was not doing enough to protect its workers from contracting coronavirus in its warehouses. The court ordered the company to limit itself to selling only "essential" goods.
Instead of complying with the order, Amazon shut down its warehouses in France on April 15 blaming complex logistics, confusion over what constituted an essential good and the possibility of high fines.
After losing an appeal and saying it would take the case to the French Supreme Court, Amazon instead announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the labor unions.
Disney streaming chief leaves to become CEO of TikTok
Kevin Mayer, the executive who led Disney's streaming efforts, is leaving the company to become the CEO of TikTok.
Mayer is leaving Disney after he was widely viewed as being passed over for the top job earlier this year. Mayer will be the CEO of the popular short-form video app as well as the chief operating officer of ByteDance, TikTok's parent company. He was the chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer unit since its founding in 2018.
TikTok's popularity is surging during the coronavirus pandemic as many people around the world continue to stay home and look for fresh ways to occupy their time.
Under Mayer's leadership, Disney shifted its business focus from films and television to the world of streaming. The move led to Disney+ coming out of the gates fast with more than 50 million paid subscribers in a matter of months.