Former Wells Fargo's finance chief John Sh Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After serving as Wells Fargo's finance chief under four different CEOs, John Shrewsberry is planning to retire from the troubled big bank after 22 years at the company.

Wells Fargo (WFC) announced Tuesday that it has hired Mike Santomassimo, a former JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and BNY Mellon (BK) exec, to become the San Francisco bank's new CFO in the fall.

The shuffle marks the latest step by Wells Fargo boss Charlie Scharf to remake the company's C-suite after years of scandal. Scharf overlapped with Santomassimo at both BNY Mellon and JPMorgan.

Since joining Wells Fargo last fall, Scharf has hired a slew of former executives from JPMorgan, including: public affairs chief Bill Daley, COO Scott Powell, wealth and investment management boss Barry Sommers, consumer lending CEO Mike Weinbach and sales oversight and management lead Michael Cleary.

The CFO switch comes days after Wells Fargo reported awful results, marked by its first quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Shrewsberry, who had been CFO since May 2014, said he personally recommended Santomassimo as his replacement.