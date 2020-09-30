Live TV
Live Updates

Chaotic debate sends US stock futures sinking: September 30, 2020

By CNN Business

Updated 1115 GMT (1915 HKT) September 30, 2020
4 Posts
50 min ago

US stock futures point lower

From CNN Business' David Goldan

A chaotic presidential debate sent stock futures tumbling this morning, after President Donald Trump reiterated that he would not necessarily accept the election results and refused to quell potential unrest that could ensue. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to escalate, yet Trump cast doubt on masks' effectiveness and said he wanted to quickly open parts of the US economy that remain shut down.

Here's where things stand this morning.

  • Dow futures were down 230 points, or 0.8%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.8% lower
  • Nasdaqfutures fell 0.9%

Stocks ended in the red on Tuesday. A better-than-expected consumer sentiment number yesterday didn’t help markets much, as investors remain skeptical that Washington will come to an agreement on a new stimulus package.

48 min ago

Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs in shift to low-carbon energy

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Royal Dutch Shell will slash as many as 9,000 jobs as the oil giant accelerates a shift away from fossil fuels.

The Anglo-Dutch company said Wednesday that it would cut between 7,000 and 9,000 positions by the end of 2022, potentially affecting more than 10% of its workforce. The total includes 1,500 people who have volunteered to leave the company this year.

The job losses are part of an overhaul aimed at cutting costs and simplifying the company's structure as it moves into low-carbon energy. Shell (RDSA) expects the overhaul to deliver annual cost savings of up to $2.5 billion by 2022.

Read more here.

48 min ago

America's CEOs say Trump failed on coronavirus -- and they're backing Biden

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

President Donald Trump says he deserves an "A+" for his handling of the pandemic. Corporate America says he deserves a failing grade.

55% of CEOs and other business leaders give Trump an "F" for his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll conducted by the Yale School of Management.

Another 12% say Trump deserves a "D." Just 6% of the attendees at Yale's Chief Executive Leadership Institute CEO Caucus award Trump an "A" for his handling of Covid-19.

Read more here.

48 min ago

Pinterest is this year's best social media stock

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat get all the buzz in the social media investing world. But Pinterest (PINS) has sharply outperformed them all in 2020.

Pinterest stock is up nearly 125% this year, easily outpacing Facebook's (FB) more than 25% gain and the 40% and 60% jumps for Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP).

And several analysts think the image-sharing site has even more upside, thanks to Apple's new look.

Apple's (AAPL) recent iOS 14 release includes a folder-heavy update that makes it easier to customize iPhone home screens. As a result, there have been several reports about Pinterest downloads hitting records on the App Store in recent weeks, along with people tweeting screengrabs of their new home screens and citing Pinterest posts as an inspiration.

Read more here.