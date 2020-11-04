Aaaaand the Dow's up more than 600 points

If you blinked you missed it! And no, I don't mean the election outcome, because that's still uncertain.

The Dow is now more than 600 points, or 2.3%, up, and the trading day isn't even an hour old.

The S&P 500 is up 3.1% and the Nasdaq is up 4.1%.

There are still many hours left for trading to go all sorts of haywire, but right now, the only way seem to be up.