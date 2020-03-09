What's moving markets today: March 9, 2020
The market could trip a circuit breaker when it opens
US stock futures have already plummeted so much that they can't fall any further, amid coronavirus fears and a selloff in oil. Things could look similar for the major indexes in regular trade once the market opens at 9:30 am ET.
With futures halted at their near-5% declines, it's hard to tell just how much stocks will fall at the opening bell. But the ETFs tracking America's major share benchmarks, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, are down more than 7% pre-market, suggesting the indexes could hit circuit breakers when the market opens.
According to the New York Stock Exchange, a "cross-market trading halt" can be triggered in three stages:
- If the S&P 500 drops 7%, trading is stopped for 15 minutes.
- If it falls 13%, trading is halted for 15 minutes.
- If it drops 20%, trading is halted for the remainder of the day.
Oil crash sends energy and airline stocks plunging
The dramatic crash in oil prices has sent energy stocks nosediving, battering a sector that had already been hit hard by shrinking demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and by cooling investor sentiment because of the climate crisis.
Shares of BP (BP) are down nearly 18% in early trading in Europe, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) has lost 14%.
ExxonMobil (XOM) shares are down more than 11% in premarket trading, while Chevron (CVX) is down nearly 12%.
On Sunday, Saudi Aramco shares fell below their IPO price for the first time since they started trading in December. They've lost more than 15% in the past two days.
No help for airlines: Falling oil prices would typically provide some relief for airlines, which get a boost when fuel costs are low. But evaporating demand for flights as the novel coronavirus spreads means carriers aren't getting a lift.
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle dropped another 12% on Monday, while Air France KLM's (AFLYY) stock is off 3%, bringing its year-to-date decline to 44%.
British Airways owner IAG's (ICAGY) shares are 2.7% lower. The stock has dropped more than 32% this year.
Oil demand will fall for first time since 2009 because of the coronavirus, IEA says
World oil demand is expected to fall this year for the first time since 2009, as the coronavirus pandemic deals a sharp shock to the global economy.
The International Energy Agency said in a report Monday that in a worst case scenario — if the coronavirus continues to spread globally and China's need for oil remains subdued — global oil demand could fall by as much as 730,000 barrels a day in 2020.
The Paris-based agency, which monitors energy markets for the world's most advanced economies, says its base case is for a slump in demand of around 90,000 barrels a day, assuming that the situation in China improves in the second quarter.
Two diagnostics companies rush to produce coronavirus testing kits
LabCorp (LH) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) are both racing to produce testing kits for the coronavirus. The two companies each said late last week that they are working to get COVID-19 testing kits ready for use by doctors as soon as possible -- based on emergency guidance issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"In times of national health crises, quality laboratory testing is absolutely critical to mobilizing effective public health response," said Steve Rusckowski, chairman and CEO of Quest Diagnostics, in a statement.
“We have been intensely focused on making testing for COVID-19 available as soon as possible, working with the government and others to address this public health crisis,” Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp, said in a company statement.
Both stocks outperformed the market last week and they were each trading slightly higher Monday morning -- even as the Dow was set to plunge more than 1,000 points at the open.
Stock futures have hit their limits
With nearly two hours left before the stock exchange opens in New York, stock futures have plummeted so dramatically that they can't fall any further.
Futures for all three major indexes -- the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite -- have hit circuit breakers that prevent it from dropping further. Pinned at their lows, the indexes are down nearly 5%.
This doesn't bode well for the market open, at which the indexes could fall even more.
Dow futures are 1,255 points, or 4.9%, lower. Those for the S&P 500 are off by 4.9%, and Nasdaq futures are down 4.8%.
The market expects the Fed will cut rates to zero
The market believes the Federal Reserve might slash interest rates all the way to zero in the face of the global coronavirus outbreak and the dramatic selloff in oil and global stocks.
Following last week's emergency half-point rate cut, market expectations are now for rates to go as low as zero during next week's regularly scheduled Fed meeting.
According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, the chances of rates at zero are 71%, which would be a whole percentage point lower than current rates. The last time -- and only -- time rates were at zero was during the financial crisis and its aftermath.
Oil crashes by most since 1991 as Saudi Arabia launches price war
Oil prices suffered an historic collapse overnight after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia.
US oil prices crashed as much as 34% to a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel as traders brace for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude in a bid to recapture market share.
Crude was recently trading down 27% to $30.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged 26% to $33.49 a barrel. Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.
The turmoil comes after the implosion of an alliance between OPEC and Russia, which had been restraining oil supply since the start of 2017 in an attempt to support prices.
Markets are in 'complete pandemonium,' analyst says
Investors are waking up "shell shocked," wrote Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a Monday research note. He described the panic as "complete pandemonium."
The one-two punch of Saudi Arabia's oil price war and the deepening coronavirus fears in Europe added "another level of unwanted panic to a market already thick with fear," Innes said, noting that investors have begun piling into safe haven assets.
The Japanese yen surged against the US dollar to its strongest level in more than three years, while gold briefly traded above $1,700 per ounce and hit its highest levels since 2012.
Wall Street has faced heavy losses for the past several weeks due to fears surrounding the coronavirus. During the last week of February, US stocks had their worst week since the financial crisis, and the economic disruption caused by the virus doesn't appear to be letting up.
Global markets have also been battered in recent days. About $9 trillion was wiped off global stocks in nine days, Bank of America said in a research note after US markets closed deep in the red again on Thursday.
The scale of the coronavirus outbreak spread rapidly in the United States last week. At least 33 states now have cases of the virus, and many major US companies have begun encouraging or allowing employees to work from home.
US oil prices are crashing
US oil prices have nosedived 23% and were last trading at $31.84 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude was down nearly 21%, trading at $35.88 a barrel.
Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.