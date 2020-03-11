Wall Street's roller coaster week continues: March 11, 2020
Dow slides 1,000 points
US stocks sold off further around mid-morning, with the Dow plummeting more than 1,000 points.
The index was last down 4.1%, or 1,015 points, while the broader S&P 500 fell 3.7%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.3%.
Banks are downgrading their earnings expectations for US equities, which isn't helping the market.
"We believe the path of quarterly profits will be more important than the full-year numbers," said Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse's chief US equity strategist.
Golub said first quarter company earnings should be positive, albeit weaker, before profits go negative in the second quarter. He added that earnings will recover by the end of the year 2020.
Earlier in the day, Goldman Sachs slashed its S&P 500 earnings forecast.
Here's why you should worry about the turbulent stock market... and why you shouldn't
It's been a wild couple of weeks for investors. Deciding whether to remain calm or freak out about the new normal of thousand-point selloffs isn't easy.
Stocks are inching closer to bear market territory, having dropped nearly 20% from their record highs in February as the market tries to price in the risk of the global coronavirus outbreak. Sandwiched between the bad days have been sharp rebound rallies that included the Dow's best three days in history in terms of points gained.
So what gives?
If market strategists can agree on anything in these volatile times, it's not to panic.
Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has fallen more than 14%. But last year's rally boosted the index nearly 29%. So on balance, it's still up versus 2019.
Coronavirus, as scary as it might be for the economy, is also only a temporary factor.
At the same time, risks to America's longest economic expansion in history are growing.
It will take a few more weeks before economic data points for the first three months of the year begin to trickle in, finally giving investors a look at the initial impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
But with cases increasing in the United States, second-quarter economic growth could also be at risk. Some forecast negative GDP growth between April and June. No matter if it's negative or just slowing growth, though, the virus outbreak is expected to deal a hit to full-year GDP growth.
Read more about whether you should worry about the stock selloffs here.
MGM Resorts shuts Yonkers Raceway due to death of worker with coronavirus
Casino giant MGM Resorts (MGM) is closing Yonkers Raceway near New York City after a worker for the Standardbred Owners Association -- the harness horsemen racing association that represents employees at the track -- died after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The employee worked in the office next to the racetrack and paddock and was a New Jersey resident, MGM Resorts said in a statement, adding that the company believes the worker was last on the property more than a week ago. MGM Resorts is now asking other employees who work in that area of the track to self-quarantine.
Shares of MGM Resorts tumbled 10% Wednesday morning as the broader market plunged due to renewed coronavirus fears. The company also owns the Empire City Casino that is nearby the harness racing track, as well as casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.
MGM Resorts is now adding hand sanitizer dispensers in high-traffic areas at its properties and is increasing disinfectant procedures for bathrooms, doors, light switches, elevator buttons and slot machines.
The Las Vegas Review Journal also reported that MGM Resorts has decided to temporarily shut down its buffet service at Las Vegas casinos. MGM was not immediately available for comment.
Dow falls 700 points at the open
US stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, cutting off Tuesday's rally, as worries about the coronavirus outbreak once again took over.
- The Dow opened 700 points, or 2.9%, lower.
- The S&P 500 kicked off 2.6% lower.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%.
Futures point at lower open, reversal of rebound rally
Another day, another drama.
After Monday's selloff -- which was the worst since 2008 -- and Tuesday's rebound, stock futures are pointing down again on Wednesday. Investors just can't catch a break.
Dow futures are down 2.9%, or 730 points. S&P 500 futures are off by 3.1%.
Futures for the Nasdaq Composite are down 2.8%.
Inflation ticks up slightly in February
Consumer price inflation ticked up in February, just beating economists' consensus expectations.
Prices rose 0.1% over the month and 2.3% year-over-year.
Stripping out volatile categories like food and energy, core inflation stood at 0.2% for the month, and 2.4% for the year in February.
Price increases in apparel, personal care, used cars, education and medical care helped push core inflation higher.
Goldman Sachs thinks the bull market is over
The anticipated economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak has been weighing on markets for weeks. Wall Street is close to a bear market, with major stock indexes having fallen nearly 20% from their February record highs.
It's the end of the bull market, according to Goldman Sachs.
After 11 years, 13% annualized earnings growth and 16% annualized trough-to-peak appreciation, we believe the S&P 500 bull market will soon end," said Goldman Sachs equity strategists.
Business activity is expected to be lower across the board, and Goldman's analysts have slashed their S&P 500 earnings per share forecasts to $157 for 2020, a 5% decline versus 2019. It's the second time this year that the bank lowered its earnings forecast.
The virus outbreak is expected to hurt global supply chains, trade and travel. The energy sector, which was already going to get hit with lower demand, now also has to deal with a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that is making matters worse.
But not all is lost. Goldman is expecting a rebound later in 2020 after the coronavirus impact begins to wane, and forecasts the S&P 500 to get back to 3,200 points. That would be a 11% increase from yesterday's close. But until the turnaround, the S&P could fall further.
Earnings growth will rebound in the fourth quarter of the year, the analysts said.
Pepsi buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 billion
Pepsi (PEP) is gobbling up another specialty beverage company, The soft drink giant is buying the popular energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 billion.
The Rockstar brand is a good fit with Pepsi's Mountain Dew beverage, the highly caffeinated soda it owns that it markets to younger drinkers and extreme sports enthusiasts, according to Pepsi CEO Ramon Lagurata.
The deal is the latest in a Pepsi shopping spree. The company announced last month that it was acquiring Chinese snack food company Be & Cheery for $705 million. In the past few years, Pepsi has also bought BFY Brands -- which makes air popped snack PopCorners -- South Africa's Pioneer Foods, Muscle Milk and DIY beverage company SodaStream.
Wall Street loves the diversification. Pepsi shares have outperformed the stock of arch rival Coca-Cola (KO) over the past five years.
Trump to meet with Wall Street executives on virus
President Donald Trump and his economic team will meet Wednesday with Wall Street CEOs amid growing concerns about tightening financial conditions.
The details: Trump is expected to meet with executives from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citi.
The Trump administration will likely ask bankers to support businesses that are hurting because of a pullback in consumer spending, according to two industry sources familiar with bankers’ preparations for the meeting.
Goldman Sachs chief financial officer Stephen Scherr said this week that certain companies, especially in the hospitality and energy sector, are facing funding challenges. He suggested that Goldman has had to step in to help those clients.
The big concern: That lenders may pull back and restrict access to credit, compounding economic woes.
But banks also face pressure on profits due to falling interest rates. The KBW Bank Index has plunged nearly 30% in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has spread and interest rate expectations have come down.