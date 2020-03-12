The longest bull market in American history is over after 11 years

US stocks recorded their worst day since 1987 Thursday as worries about the coronavirus pandemic mounted.

Wall Street officially fell into a bear market with the S&P 500 dropping more than 20% from its February 19 peak. The Dow, a smaller index than the S&P, fell into a bear market Wednesday.

That officially ended the 11-year bull market -- the longest in history -- which started in March 2009.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed down 9.5%. It was its worst day since October 19, 1987, also known as “Black Monday”.

The index dropped 7% in the first minutes of trading, which triggered a circuit breaker and led the New York Stocks Exchange to suspend trading for 15 minutes.

The Dow was down 2,353 points, nearly 10% lower, in its biggest one-day percentage drop since “Black Monday." The index is at its lowest level since the summer of 2017.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down 9.4%. It is now also in a bear market.