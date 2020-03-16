Corporate profits rose ever so slightly in the fourth quarter of last year after three consecutive drops in the first part of 2019. Heading into 2020, analysts were optimistic that earnings would continue to rebound.

Then the coronavirus outbreak happened. And now, all bets are off.

The question on Wall Street is no longer about how much will profits increase this year but how bad will things get.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet are forecasting a 1.7% decline in earnings for the S&P 500 during the first quarter. But that forecast is almost certain to be overly conservative.

