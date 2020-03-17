Stock roller coaster continues: March 17, 2020
Canopy Growth is shutting 23 cannabis dispensaries
Cannabis company Canopy Growth will temporarily close 23 of its dispensaries in Canada in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company announced its corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail shops in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Manitoba would close at 5 pm local time on Tuesday. Canopy’s Tweed Visitor Centre in Smith Falls, Ontario, also will close.
The decision does not affect Spectrum Therapeutics’ medical sales nor certain e-commerce platforms.
Canopy did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the duration of the planned closures, how many employees would be affected and whether those workers would be paid. Canopy and other large cannabis operators in North America are in the throes of a downturn and have laid off employees and shuttered facilities to stem costs.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week announced his country would close its borders to visitors except for Canadian citizens, permanent residents or US citizens. The country has not yet issued a mandate for cannabis operators.
Stocks are stronger at midday
It's been a volatile morning, but stocks are sharply higher around midday.
All three major US indexes advanced as President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Vice President Mike Pence gave a televised briefing, outlining the steps the administration is taking to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Mnuchin is expected to outline a $830 billion stimulus package with Senate Republicans later today.
“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.
“I think it’s clear we don’t need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks. But we like -- that’s one of the ideas we like. We’re going to preview that today and then we’ll be talking about details afterwards,” Mnuchin said.
The new measures will also include up to 90-day deferrals of IRS tax payments up to $1 million.
Mnuchin also said the stock market will remain open despite the recent volatility, although he said its hours could be shortened if needed. "Americans should know that we are going to do everything to make sure they have access to their money at their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s, and to the money in stocks," Mnuchin added.
- The Dow is up 3.8%, or 765 points, higher.
- The S&P 500 is up 5.2%.
- The Nasdaq Composite is up 5.9%.
Fed revives 2008-era program to unfreeze critical borrowing market
The Federal Reserve launched a new program Tuesday that will seek to unfreeze a crucial market that allows American businesses to borrow.
The US central bank said the commercial paper funding facility will keep credit flowing to households and businesses. The Fed was similarly forced to rescue the commercial paper market in 2008 during the financial crisis.
Analysts had warned the commercial paper market, which provides short-term funding for businesses, had frozen in recent days and urged the Fed to immediately step in.
The commercial paper facility and several other steps taken by the Fed are aimed at preventing a credit crisis that deepens the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
"The commercial paper market has been under considerable strain in recent days as businesses and households face greater uncertainty in light of the coronavirus outbreak," the Fed said in a statement.
The Fed said that the new program will be backed by the Treasury Department, which is providing $10 billion of credit protection to the Fed from the exchange stabilization fund.
Amazon is treating coronavirus demand like a 'seasonal surge'
Amazon has seen a major surge in online shopping as people stock up during the coronavirus outbreak. The company said Monday it is adding 100,000 additional fulfillment center and distribution center positions to accommodate the demand.
The company is prioritizing shipments of essential goods, such as "medical supplies" and "household supplies," Amazon senior vice president Jay Carney told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday.
Carney said Amazon is treating the situation like a "seasonal surge" in demand, and the new positions will be treated like seasonal workers. That means "there's no guarantee" that the jobs will remain when the demand abates, though "many of them" will, he said.
Additionally, Amazon said Monday it is raising pay for distribution and warehouse workers to better compensate them amid the rush. It is raising base pay for workers by $2 — from $15 to $17 — though pay is higher in many parts of the country. Carney said that pay increase will least at least through April.
Carney said Amazon fulfillment centers around the world have had a "handful" of workers test positive for coronavirus. He said those workers are receiving paid sick leave while they quarantine, and the company is taking steps including limiting gatherings in fulfillment centers to prevent further spread.
Another day, another $500 billion from the NY Fed to calm markets
Just an hour into Tuesday's trading day, the NY Fed announced it will pump up to $500 billion into the financial system later this afternoon through an unscheduled overnight repurchase (repo) operation.
The move comes on top of the NY Fed's previously announced repo operations, including one already completed early Tuesday morning, after Monday's precipitous slide in stocks including Dow's worst day since 1987.
The cash injections are aimed at calming panicky markets and responding to a surge in demand for the US dollar, the world's safe haven currency.
"This action is taken to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to support the smooth functioning of short-term U.S. dollar funding markets," the Fed's statement said.
On Sunday the Fed slashed interest rates to zero and relaunched its 2008 crisis-era bond-buying program.
But the US central bank is likely not nearly done.
Analysts say the Fed may need to provide lending to industries threatened by the coronavirus outbreak, such as airlines.
Bank of America is warning the commercial paper market is "frozen." US companies rely on that market for short-term borrowing. To calm markets, Bank of America said the Fed may need to launch the same kind of commercial paper lending facility it used in 2008.
Coronavirus has plunged the world into a recession, according to S&P
The coronavirus outbreak has plunged the world's economy into a global recession, according to S&P Global.
The credit-rating agency, which determines the credit worthiness of governments and companies around the world, said Tuesday that the virus has severely disrupted economic activity -- far more drastically than previous estimates. It said the damage to economic activity is about to get worse in United States and Europe.
The initial data from China suggests that its economy was hit far harder than projected, though a tentative stabilization has begun," said S&P Global's Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald. "Europe and the United States are following a similar path, as increasing restrictions on person-to-person contacts presage a demand collapse that will take activity sharply lower in the second quarter before a recovery begins later in the year."
Fed and other regulators want banks to lend -- now
The biggest difference between the current coronavirus crisis and the credit crunch of 2008? Banks are in much better financial shape.
That's why the Federal Reserve and two other government regulators -- the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- want banks to put that money to use to help struggling consumers and small businesses.
The Fed, FDIC and OCC put out a joint statement Tuesday encouraging banks to lend more. The three agencies pointed out that in the wake of the Great Recession, "capital and liquidity buffers were designed to provide banking organizations with the means to support the economy in adverse situations."
Since the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, U.S. banking organizations have built up substantial levels of capital and liquidity in excess of regulatory minimums and buffers. The largest banking organizations hold $1.3 trillion in common equity and $2.9 trillion in high quality liquid assets," the agencies added.
Banks have already responded to the call for more liquidity. Several of the largest financial institutions have announced in recent days that they will halt stock buyback programs to preserve capital.
Dow dips below 20,000 in volatile trading
We just can't have nice things.
Trading is choppy this morning, with stocks struggling to rebound from yesterday's steep losses.
Less than half an hour into the session, all three major indexes are currently in the red after initially opening higher. The indexes have all gone back and forth already, giving investors whiplash.
The Dow was the first to go lower, even falling below 20,000 points. The index hasn't closed below that level since early 2017.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow are moving closer to a point at which they would erase all their gains accumulated during the Trump administration.
Dow dips into negative territory
Less than 15 minutes into the trading day, the Dow briefly fell into negative territory, dropping 0.6%, or 120 points.
The index then recovered quickly, just to drop back into the red minutes later. The message is clear: It's looking to be a volatile day.
The Dow opened in the green, attempting to rebound from its worst day since "Black Monday" in 1987.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both squarely in the green.