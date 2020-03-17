Cannabis company Canopy Growth will temporarily close 23 of its dispensaries in Canada in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced its corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail shops in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Manitoba would close at 5 pm local time on Tuesday. Canopy’s Tweed Visitor Centre in Smith Falls, Ontario, also will close.

The decision does not affect Spectrum Therapeutics’ medical sales nor certain e-commerce platforms.

Canopy did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the duration of the planned closures, how many employees would be affected and whether those workers would be paid. Canopy and other large cannabis operators in North America are in the throes of a downturn and have laid off employees and shuttered facilities to stem costs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week announced his country would close its borders to visitors except for Canadian citizens, permanent residents or US citizens. The country has not yet issued a mandate for cannabis operators.