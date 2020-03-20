Stocks are having another volatile morning. After opening in the green, both the Dow and the S&P 500 briefly dropped into negative territory, while the Nasdaq Composite held onto its gains.

The Dow did recover again -- it's now up 0.5%, or 95 points -- but the S&P remains modestly lower.

The Nasdaq is again leading the field with a 1.2% gain.

This is very similar to the dynamic that played out yesterday morning. Stocks closed higher yesterday, so maybe this is a good sign?