US stocks try to rally: March 20, 2020
Dollar Tree and 7-Eleven plan to hire 45,000 people
Two major retailers announced Friday they'll ramp up hiring in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:
- Dollar Tree (DLTR), which also owns Family Dollar, said it's hiring 25,000 full- and part-time workers for its 15,000 US stores and 24 distribution centers. The company is looking to hire cashiers and stockers at its retail stores, and fillers (who help fulfill orders) and equipment operators at its distribution centers.
- 7-Eleven said it plans to bring on 20,000 new store employees to "meet increased demand for 7-Eleven products and services amid the Covid-19 pandemic."
Volatile morning trading -- again
Stocks are having another volatile morning. After opening in the green, both the Dow and the S&P 500 briefly dropped into negative territory, while the Nasdaq Composite held onto its gains.
The Dow did recover again -- it's now up 0.5%, or 95 points -- but the S&P remains modestly lower.
The Nasdaq is again leading the field with a 1.2% gain.
This is very similar to the dynamic that played out yesterday morning. Stocks closed higher yesterday, so maybe this is a good sign?
Exclusive: Kevin Hassett is returning to the White House to fight looming coronavirus recession
Kevin Hassett is returning to the White House to advise President Donald Trump through the severe economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the former Trump official told CNN’s Poppy Harlow.
Trump asked Hassett, a CNN commentator, to rejoin the administration just as the economic outlook has darkened significantly in recent days.
Hassett told CNN on Thursday the widespread shutdowns caused by the health crisis could spark a repeat of the Great Depression.
"We're going to have to either have a Great Depression, or figure out a way to send people back to work even though that's risky," Hassett said. "Because at some point, we can't not have an economy, right?"
Hassett left the Trump administration��in June 2019 after nearly two years as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
During his second stint in the White House, Hassett is expected to advise the president on economic matters and have an office in the West Wing.
Stocks open higher
US stocks kicked the day off in the green on Friday, adding onto the prior session’s gains.
- The Dow opened 0.8%, or 150 points, higher.
- The S&P 500 rose 1%.
- The Nasdaq Composite opened up 1.5%.
Even so, all three benchmarks are on track for another terrible weekly performance, with the Dow set for its worst week since 2008.
Coca-Cola doesn't expect shortages just yet
Relax, Coke drinkers: Coca-Cola (KO) doesn't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.
In a regulatory filing Friday, the company said it's "working closely with our bottling partners on contingency planning for continuous supply and, at this stage, we do not foresee any near-term disruptions in concentrate or beverage base production."
However, the restaurant closures, event cancellations and reduction in travel sparked by the growing coronavirus pandemic will have a "negative impact" on Coke's bottom line.
The company said its "operating results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact could be material." It withdrew its previously released full-year financial guidance.
Altria's CEO has the coronavirus
Altria (MO) CEO Howard Williard has contracted the novel coronavirus. He is taking a temporary leave of absence from the Marlboro maker, according to a statement.
Altria's Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford will take over Willard's position while he's in his two-week self quarantine.
Roughly more than 244,500 people have contracted the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Holiday Inn's owner is cutting $150 million in costs as demand hits record lows
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which owns Holiday Inn and several other brands, is cutting $150 million in costs as demand continues to decline across its 5,900 global hotels.
Demand for hotels is currently at the lowest levels we’ve ever seen, IHG CEO Keith Barr said in a release.
The company is reducing salaries and incentives for its board and executive committee members to achieve the savings. IHG expects its hotel revenue per room to decline 60% with "steeper declines in those markets most impacted by restrictions."
Like other hotel companies, IHG's stock has been absolutely battered this year and is down 60%.
Senate Intel chairman sold off stock ahead of coronavirus economic downturn
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and his wife sold as much as $1.7 million in stock last month ahead of the sharp market decline that's resulted from the novel coronavirus global pandemic, according to Senate documents.
Two weeks later, the North Carolina Republican sounded a blunt warning in February about the dire impact of the novel coronavirus during a private event in Washington, according to audio obtained by NPR, which contrasted with President Donald Trump's public statements at the time that suggested the virus would disappear.
Burr's committee has received periodic briefings on coronavirus as the outbreak has spread, but the committee did not receive briefings on the virus the week of Burr's stock sales, according to a source familiar with the matter.
When will the market bottom out?
US stock futures are pointing to a higher open after the market ended in the green on Thursday. Is this the end of the brutal coronavirus selloff?
The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 29% since its latest peak on February 19 as investors grappled with what the pandemic would mean for the economy.
Things certainly seem to have calmed down at the end of this week, helped by the Trump administration's $1 trillion economic relief package, promises to bail out battered airlines and clearer messaging on how to fight the virus.
Still, this might not be the end to investors' nervousness.
Three conditions need to be met for the market to settle down, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute.
- Visibility on the scale of the outbreak and evidence that infection rates have peaked
- Coordinated and credible policy packages
- Confidence that financial markets are functioning properly.
Progress has been made on #2 and depending on how next week goes, #3 could be in the cards. But the first, and most important point, is still a big question mark.