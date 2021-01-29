Dow and S&P 500 log first monthly loss since October while GameStop soars

US stocks finished a turbulent week sharply lower on Friday. The Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their first monthly losses since October. For the week, the two indexes, as well as the Nasdaq Composite, also logged losses.
The Dow closed 2%, or 621 points, lower, while the S&P ended the day down 1.9%. The Nasdaq fell 2%.
The volatile week came on the heels of a whole bunch of trends: Analysts fear the massive short-squeeze in GameStop (GME) and other Reddit favorites are beginning to curtail liquidity in other parts of the market as investors unwind positions. On top of that, earnings season is in full swing and investors are taking profits. Meanwhile, worries about whether President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package can actually get passed and uncertainty over the vaccine rollout are factors on the macroeconomic front.
GameStop shares closed the day up nearly 68%.