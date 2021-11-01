Election Day 2021

Virginia’s race for governor is the main event of the 2021 election, acting as a temperature check on the national environment for the 2022 midterm election in a state that has moved strongly in Democrats’ favor for both statewide offices and in presidential contests over the last decade. The battles for New Jersey governor and New York City mayor are the other high-profile offices on the ballot. Across the US, voters will elect mayors in major cities — including Minneapolis, where efforts to restructure policing after more than a year of protests also face a major test at the polls.