Republicans are one seat away from winning the 218 seats necessary to claim a House majority, according to CNN projections, while Democrats would need to win all of the 11 remaining races to retain control. Six of the 11 undecided races are in California, where counting mail-in ballots typically takes weeks.

The GOP on Tuesday voted to nominate California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader since 2019, for speaker. McCarthy won a secret ballot on a 188-31 vote, fending off a long-shot challenge from Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a former chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Remaining races and recent projections

by CNN’s Andrew Menezes with contributions by Maeve Reston, Eric Bradner and Renée Rigdon

Alaska

Alaska debuted a new ranked-choice voting system for general elections this year. Results reported so far only reflect voters’ first-place choices. If no candidate gets a majority of first choices, the winner is determined by the ranked choice process. That tabulation is scheduled for November 23.

Alaska’s At-Large District – Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola was the surprise winner of – Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola was the surprise winner of a special election in August to succeed the late GOP Rep. Don Young. She is in a rematch with former Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, and Republican businessman Nick Begich in her bid for a full term.

California

There are 6 uncalled House races in California, the most populous state in the country. Counting is expected to take weeks with the official canvass not due for a month after Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Tuesday, November 15. (CNN has not yet projected who will win California’s 34th District but is counting it as part of the Democrats’ total because both candidates are Democrats.)

California’s 3rd District – Republican Kevin Kiley, a state assemblyman who ran unsuccessfully in last year’s gubernatorial recall election, is vying against Democratic Navy veteran Kermit Jones for this massive district that stretches along the state’s border with Nevada. Donald Trump would have carried the seat by 2 points in 2020.

California’s 9th District – CNN projects Democratic Rep. Josh Harder will defeat Republican Tom Patti, a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, in the race for this Northern California seat anchored in Stockton. Biden would have carried the district by 13 points in 2020.

California’s 13th District – Republican business owner John Duarte and Democratic state Assemblyman Adam Gray are in a close race for this open Central Valley seat that Biden would have carried by 11 points in 2020.

California’s 21st District – CNN projects Democratic Rep. Jim Costa will defeat Republican Navy veteran Mike Maher. Biden would have carried this Central Valley seat by 20 points in 2020.

California’s 22nd District – Republican Rep. David Valadao and Democratic state Assemblyman Rudy Salas are vying for this predominantly Latino, Central Valley district that would have backed Biden by 13 points in 2020.

California’s 27th District – Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith are facing off for the third straight time for a northern Los Angeles County seat. Garcia defeated Smith in both a special election and the general election in 2020, winning the latter race by 333 votes. Biden would have carried the redrawn district by 12 points in 2020.

California’s 41st District – CNN projects longtime Republican Rep. Ken Calvert will defeat Democrat Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, in this Riverside County district that Trump would have carried by 1 point in 2020.

California’s 45th District – CNN projects Republican Rep. Michelle Steel will defeat Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist, – CNN projects Republican Rep. Michelle Steel will defeat Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist, for this Orange County seat , which was drawn to maximize the power of Asian American voters. Biden would have carried the seat by 6 points in 2020.

California’s 47th District – Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh, a former minority leader of the California state Assembly, are competing for this coastal Orange County district that Biden would have won by 11 points in 2020.

California’s 49th District – Democratic Rep. Mike Levin and Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Juan Capistrano, are in a rematch from two years ago. Biden would have carried this coastal district north of San Diego by 11 points in 2020.

Colorado

The Centennial State gained an eighth seat in reapportionment after the 2020 census. Two races remain uncalled.

Colorado’s 3rd District – Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert surprisingly finds herself in a tight race for her Western Slope district that became redder in redistricting. (Trump would have carried it by 8 points in 2020.) Her Democratic opponent is Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City councilman, and an automatic recount is possible.

Colorado’s 8th District – Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer were competing for this newly drawn seat north of Denver. Biden would have carried it by less than 5 points in 2020. CNN has not made a projection in this race, though Kirkmeyer has conceded to Caraveo.

Maine

Maine is another state that uses ranked-choice voting to decide its winners in federal elections. Results reported so far reflect voters’ first-place choices. Under ranked-choice voting, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes are allocated to their voters’ second-place choices. The process continues until a candidate clears 50%. The ranked choice tabulation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15.