Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of "West Side Story," scored a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.

DeBose, who already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role that Rita Moreno originated in the original 1961 version of the film. Moreno, who was born in Puerto Rico, won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to nab an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg's version of the film as Valentina.

If DeBose wins, she and Moreno would join a small group of pairs of actors to win the award for playing the same character.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

"The only others: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone ('The Godfather' and 'The Godfather Part II,' respectively); and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (in 'The Dark Knight' and 'Joker,' respectively). She and Moreno would be the first women and performers of color to accomplish the feat."

Moreno has called DeBose a "marvelous" actress. "She’s a ferocious dancer. Way better than I was," the EGOT winner told Parade magazine.