In 911 call from "Rust" movie set, crew member says "we need some help"

A CNN affiliate obtained the 911 call from the set of the movie "Rust," where the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died and director Joel Souza was injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of the movie on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
In the call obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT, a crew member explains to the operator that help is needed for two people that had been “accidentally” shot on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.
“We need some help. A director and a camerawoman have been shot,” a woman tells the operator.
The woman also explains what had occurred before the prop firearm went off. “I was sitting, we were rehearsing and it went off, and I ran out, we all ran out,” the woman told the emergency operator.
The incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. local time Thursday, investigators said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office told CNN that the investigation "remains open and active" and no charges have been filed."
"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged," a statement from law enforcement said.