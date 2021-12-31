The President reacted to news that actress Betty White has died at 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

"That’s a shame, she was a lovely lady,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. "Ninety-nine years old, my mother would say 'God love her,' incredible.”

First lady Jill Biden added, “Who didn’t love Betty White. We’re so sad about her death.”

In a tweet later in the day, the President said White "brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans" and described her as “a cultural icon who will be sorely missed.”

See the President's tweet: