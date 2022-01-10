No evidence of drug use or foul play in Bob Saget death, medical examiner says
The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Monday morning on Bob Saget, according to the statement.
There is no evidence of drug use or foul play in the death of Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando hotel room Sunday, according to a statement released by the medical examiner’s office.
“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement released to CNN.
“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," he added.
4 hr 36 min ago
The Olsen twins pay tribute to their TV dad
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are paying tribute to their TV dad.
The twins, who as youngsters shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom "Full House," mourned the loss of Bob Saget, who died suddenly Sunday at the age of 65.
Saget played the family patriarch on the series, which ran for eight seasons beginning in 1987.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the twin sisters, now 35, said in a statement to People magazine. "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
Saget went on to reprise his role in the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." The show ran from 2016 to 2020.
And while the Olsens have left acting and now helm a fashion empire, they remained close to Saget, whom they met when they started on "Full House" as infants.
"Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much," he said in 2021 during an appearance on Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum's podcast. "When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other."
CNN has reached out to reps for the Olsens.
3 hr 52 min ago
"Full House" fans gather outside the Tanner house to pay tribute to Bob Saget
Fans gathered outside the famous town home in San Francisco where "Full House" was filmed, leaving flowers and signs of affection for actor Bog Saget who died on Sunday.
"It's sad news. He was the dad of the '90s for everyone. Loved the show, not just 'Full House' but everything that he did," one fan told CNN.
Another fan told CNN that Saget was a "cultural icon" who raised a generation of Americans.
"He raised a generation throughout the country. I think he left a big impact on people as children, at the Tanner family, and then as adults as Bob Saget and his comedy career as well. I think he touched a lot of people and he was a cultural icon," a fan told CNN.
Saget's character in "Full House" was also significant at the time as he played a single dad with all the complexity and that character brought, CNN's Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter explained.
5 hr 31 min ago
Gilbert Gottfried on Bob Saget's death: "I'm still waiting for the punch line" to say "it was all a joke"
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried says he is still in shock about the death of his longtime friend, Bob Saget, adding that he had talked to him just a few days ago.
Speaking of his conversation with Saget, Gottfried said, "the minute anything seemed to become at all sincere or serious or heartfelt, immediately, we turn it to bad taste, and outrageousness."
He added:
"I remember in particular for a while, we started sending emails to each other, and then we both had an idea, let's put all these emails together, and make it into a book. Then his manager read the emails and said, 'no, the public is not seeing this.' And that was kind of like talking to Bob."
He found out about Saget's death via comedian Jeff Ross.
"He said, "sad news, Bob Saget has died.' I always enjoy a sick joke, and so I was waiting for the punch line. And then that didn't come. Now I feel like it's a day later, I'm still waiting for the punch line to happen, to say 'no, it was all a joke.' Because yeah, everybody liked Bob," Gottfried told CNN.
5 hr 49 min ago
Comedian George Wallace: "I wish everybody had a friend like Saget"
Comedian George Wallace, who was a longtime friend of Bob Saget, said he wished everyone had a friend like Bob Saget.
"The more I think about him, the more I would start to laugh," he told CNN. "A family guy he was, but the filthiest mouth on this planet. When he gets to heaven, they're going to have to change their agenda to let him in. I loved this guy. I wished everybody knew him."
"We both have been busy. We talked every three months. But he's the kind of friend you talk to on the phone and you go right back to the same conversation you were talking about three months ago. Just absolutely just the funniest man in the world," Wallace said about Saget.
"He's gone, but we will never ever forget Bob Saget," he added.
Wallace also remembered Saget's parents.
Saget "came from good people. I was at his home for dinner," Wallace said. "His daddy was crazy. His mom Dolly would always say 'you talk so filthy.' And his dad would say 'do it, do it, do it.' She would tell him to be clean, his dad would egg him on."
"I just talked to him on the phone two months ago. What a great guy. Just a lovely friend," Wallace added.
5 hr 56 min ago
Bob Saget's family: "He was everything to us"
The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is remembering the "love and laughter" that he "brought to the world."
“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement to CNN. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”
“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," they added.
6 hr 16 min ago
Tributes pour in for Bob Saget from friends
Actor and comedian Bob Saget's friends are paying their tributes after he was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was 65.
"I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
Another co-star Dave Coulier also marked his former co-star's death on social media, posting a photo of the two holding hands and writing, "I'll never let go, brother. Love you."
Norman Lear also paid tribute to Saget on Sunday.
"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," Lear wrote on Twitter. "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."
Fellow comedian and podcaster Marc Maron added, "Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad."
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried described his "shock" over the news, writing on Twitter, "I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."
5 hr 52 min ago
Here's a look at Saget's career
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, though known on the stage and among his friends for his raunchy humor, first became known to audiences on family-friendly programming. He starred as the widowed father of three girls on ABC's "Full House" and then as host of the network's "America's Funniest Home Videos" clip show.
As Saget recalled to Jake Tapper in a July 2021 interview, the track of his career was unexpected.
"'Full House' was an accident," he said. "I got fired on CBS and was asked to be in 'Full House.'"
The sitcom, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons. It lived on in syndication with strong enough nostalgia surrounding it that Netflix picked up a spin-off in 2016, "Fuller House," starring Bure but featuring frequent appearances from original stars, including Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos. It ran for five seasons, concluding in 2020.
"I'm close with all the kids. It doesn't happen a lot in the world where you stay close with all the people," Saget told Tapper. "We're an unusual cast in that way that I have been able to remain close with everybody, because I don't take eight years of my life lightly and then the other five or six years, six seasons."
Following his first round of sitcom fame, Saget worked steadily in film and television roles but became known to a new generation of sitcom fans on CBS's "How I Met Your Mother," acting as narrator and the voice of future Ted Mosby. That show ran until 2014.
Throughout the years, Saget remained a fixture in stand-up comedy, releasing multiple specials over the years and taking his show on the road.
Saget's reputation for reveling in a much edgier brand of comedy could be seen in movies like "The Aristocrats" — exploring the competition among comics to tell the filthiest version of the same joke — and his guest stint on HBO's "Entourage" as a version of himself.
Asked by Esquire to define his humor in a 2013 interview, Saget explained, "I am basically just a nine-year-old boy that evolved." Toward that end, Saget seemed to relish pushing back against his success in squeaky-clean shows, telling dirty jokes at ABC events to make the executives squirm.
CNN's Joe Sutton and Brian Lowry contributed to this story.
5 hr 54 min ago
"Full House" star Bob Saget dies at 65
Bob Saget, the comedian and actor arguably known best by audiences as wholesome patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," has died, his family confirmed in a statement to CNN.
He was 65.
Saget was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's statement read.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, the sheriff's office added.
Saget was in Florida as part of his comedy tour. According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, he performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.