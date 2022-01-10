The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Monday morning on Bob Saget, according to the statement.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement released to CNN.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," he added.