“Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary in “The New York Times Presents” series, premiered earlier this year — and its release sparked international interest into the star's ongoing conservatorship, which is overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.
Here’s a look at what's covered in the documentary:
- Conservatorship: The documentary dives into the controversy around the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. Britney Spears has petitioned to remove her father from his role as conservator. Critics throughout the film argue that the conservatorship highlights the misogyny Britney Spears has faced throughout her career.
- Britney's rise to fame: The documentary explores Britney Spears’ childhood, beginning with her days as a child star and the rollercoaster into stardom. The film also includes debate over the hyper-sexualization of Britney Spears at a young age. She was subjected to questions about her body, her virginity and more – topics which rarely were directed toward members of boy bands.
- Tabloid scrutiny: These sexualized topics led to intense criticism from the media as Britney Spears grew older. She underwent immense pressure from tabloids, from the paparazzi that chased her to late night comics who lampooned her misfortunes to Diane Sawyer's ABC interview with her.
- #FreeBritney: The documentary also underscores the viral support Britney Spears’ case has generated over the years. As former MTV VJ Dave Holmes notes, part of the fascination with Britney Spears comes from the fact that she remains a mystery, even as her case grows in the spotlight. "We never knew her," Holmes said. "We know her even less now."
A few things to to remember:
- Britney Spears did not participate in the making of “Framing Britney Spears.”
- Samantha Stark, the documentary’s director, said "We tried everything," even direct messaging the singer without success.
- After the documentary was released, Britney Spears posted on Instagram that she “cried for two weeks” over the film.
- According to Britney Spears, she didn't watch the documentary in its entirety. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!"
