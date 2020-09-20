Mark Ruffalo had a message tonight as he accepted his Emmy win.
The actor, who won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "I Know This Much Is True," encouraged watchers to vote.
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
It was all laughter and smiles when Regina King won for her role in "Watchmen."
And she actually was already home, as were all the other nominees because of the pandemic and received the trophy from someone who handed her the award on air.
"This is so freaking weird," King said.
The actress encouraged people to vote and paid tribute to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday.
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
John Oliver thanked all the other hosts for "working so hard" as he accepted the Emmy for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" while wearing a maroon hoodie and joking about not seeing his crew in six months.
"Thank you again to my staff. I haven't seen my staff in six months. I miss you so much and I honestly cannot wait until we are in the same space together whenever that is," Oliver said.
From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez
Claude Taylor and Jessie Bahrey are the duo behind the popular and endlessly entertaining Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom.
On the first virtual Emmy night in the show’s history, when celebrities are walking on their living room carpet instead of the red carpet, Taylor and Bahrey will be guest rating celebrity backgrounds for CNN.
In their first critique, they take on the "Schitt's Creek" team, who swept the comedy categories and celebrated with each other at a fancy-looking (and socially distant) cast party.
Here’s what Bahrey said:
“Beautifully lit. The Canadians are cleaning up. The Roses are winning all the points. 10/10."
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Have you been reading our coverage here?
If so you should have known "Schitt's Creek" was going to win because it's been killing all night.
Co-creators Eugene Levy and his son Daniel accepted the award and the elder had some words of praise for his progeny.
"I also want to thank once again this young man who who took our fish out of water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia and a declaration of the power of love," Eugene Levy said.
Oh, and we got to see Jason Sudeikis get swabs shoved up his nose in a joke about Covid-19 tests before he presented the award.
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
"Schitt's Creek" Daniel Levy is sweeping up tonight's Emmys, but is appreciating the moment.
He took a moment during his one of his wins to share a message: Go Vote.
Levy urged viewers to go register to vote "because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there. Please do that."
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Annie Murphy brought "a little bit Alexis" to her Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for "Schitt's Creek," wearing her A necklace as she accepted the award in front of a tearful Daniel Levy.
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
"The internet is about to turn on me, I'm so sorry."
That's what Daniel Levy said after he won the Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series and continued the wave of "Schitt's Creek" wins tonight.
To say Levy was giddy, is an understatement.
"To play David Rose, this has been the greatest experience of my life," he said.
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
OK we are up to five wins for the spectacular "Schitt's Creek." Deservedly so.