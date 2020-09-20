Entertainment
The 2020 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:04 p.m. ET, September 20, 2020
1 hr 58 min ago

"Schitt's Creek" wins outstanding comedy series, because of course it did

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Have you been reading our coverage here?

If so you should have known "Schitt's Creek" was going to win because it's been killing all night.

Co-creators Eugene Levy and his son Daniel accepted the award and the elder had some words of praise for his progeny.

"I also want to thank once again this young man who who took our fish out of water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia and a declaration of the power of love," Eugene Levy said.

Oh, and we got to see Jason Sudeikis get swabs shoved up his nose in a joke about Covid-19 tests before he presented the award.

1 hr 34 min ago

"Schitt's Creek" Daniel Levy says "Go vote"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

"Schitt's Creek" Daniel Levy is sweeping up tonight's Emmys, but is appreciating the moment.

He took a moment during his one of his wins to share a message: Go Vote.

Levy urged viewers to go register to vote "because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there. Please do that."

1 hr 52 min ago

Annie Murphy wins for "Schitt's Creek"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Annie Murphy brought "a little bit Alexis" to her Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for "Schitt's Creek," wearing her A necklace as she accepted the award in front of a tearful Daniel Levy.

2 hr 13 min ago

Daniel Levy wins and "Schitt's Creek" is sweeping

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

"The internet is about to turn on me, I'm so sorry."

That's what Daniel Levy said after he won the Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series and continued the wave of "Schitt's Creek" wins tonight.

To say Levy was giddy, is an understatement.

"To play David Rose, this has been the greatest experience of my life," he said.

2 hr 16 min ago

"Schitt's Creek" keeps winning, winning, winning, winning, winning

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

OK we are up to five wins for the spectacular "Schitt's Creek." Deservedly so.

Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy.
Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy. CBC/Everett Collection

2 hr 19 min ago

Ramy Youssef gives us behind the scenes of what happens when you lose an Emmy

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

If you were wondering how the Emmy winners were receiving their trophies at home, you can thank Ramy Youssef for clueing us in.

Youssef posted a video on Twitter showing a person in a hazmat suit waving goodbye and leaving with the Emmy after he didn't win.

So on brand for 2020.

2 hr 22 min ago

Daniel Levy winning outstanding writing for a comedy series is making 2020 a little better

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Daniel Levy accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.
In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Daniel Levy accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP

"Schitt's Creek" creator and star Daniel Levy won outstanding writing for a comedy series tonight.

He said writing his character David Rose has "been the greatest, most cathartic experience in his life."

He also thanked his father Eugene Levy (who just won his own Emmy for starring on the show) and also took a moment to shine a light on "Insecure" as he gave his speech.

2 hr 30 min ago

Of course DJ D-Nice is DJing the Emmys

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

The pandemic has been good to DJ D-Nice.

Not that he wasn't well known, having been a part of hip hop since the 1980s.

But his "Club Quarantine" on Instagram Live has become THE PLACE to party, drawing hundreds of thousands of people including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

So it makes total sense that he was chosen to DJ the Emmy Awards this year.

Just because it's viral, doesn't mean that it can't also be the jam.

2 hr 7 min ago

Eugene Levy wins Emmy for performance in "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy took home an Emmy tonight for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek."

"I guess it's kind of ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance so now I seriously have to question just what I've been doing for the past 50 years," he joked.

He went on to thank his cast, the production team and his family.

Levy plays Johnny Rose alongside Catherine O'Hara who also picked up an Emmy tonight for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.