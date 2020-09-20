"Schitt's Creek" wins outstanding comedy series, because of course it did

Have you been reading our coverage here?

If so you should have known "Schitt's Creek" was going to win because it's been killing all night.

Co-creators Eugene Levy and his son Daniel accepted the award and the elder had some words of praise for his progeny.

"I also want to thank once again this young man who who took our fish out of water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia and a declaration of the power of love," Eugene Levy said.

Oh, and we got to see Jason Sudeikis get swabs shoved up his nose in a joke about Covid-19 tests before he presented the award.