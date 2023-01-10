Entertainment
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Golden Globes Awards 2023

By Elise Hammond, Marianne Garvey, Amir Vera and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 10:44 p.m. ET, January 10, 2023
53 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

"The White Lotus: Sicily" takes home award for best limited TV series

From CNN's Dan Heching

“The White Lotus”
“The White Lotus” (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

“The White Lotus: Sicily” has won the Golden Globe for the best television limited series.

The series was one of the most talked-about shows last year, with December’s thrilling season finale confirming or disproving countless fan theories. (“The White Lotus” is on HBO Max, which like CNN, is part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Creator and writer of the show Mike White accepted the trophy tonight, thanked the crew and all of the cast.

“The White Lotus” began in 2021, with the first season set at a luxury resort in Hawaii. The show was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmys, and won 10 of them last September, including outstanding limited or anthology series, writing and directing awards for White along with supporting acting trophies for both Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

A third season of the show, rumored to take place somewhere in the Far East, has been ordered by HBO.

8 min ago

Evan Peters wins best actor in a limited TV series for his role as Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Evan Peters in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Courtesy Of Netflix)

Evan Peters has won the award for best actor in a limited series made for television.

Peters played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Peters said the show was "a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

3 min ago

Amanda Seyfried wins award for best actress in a limited series for "The Dropout"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout”
Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout” (Beth Dubber/Hulu)

Amanda Seyfried was not present at the Golden Globes to accept her award, which she won for "The Dropout."

2 min ago

Jennifer Coolidge wins award for best supporting actress in a limited series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge has won the Golden Globe for the best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

Coolidge played Tanya in both seasons of “The White Lotus.”

15 min ago

Paul Walter Hauser wins best supporting actor in a limited series

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Paul Walter Hauser took home the Golden Globe for "Blackbird."

He thanked his family, kids, his team, his producers, the filmmakers, agents, cast and crew.

As he read from his phone, he made the audience give a standing ovation to Ray Liotta. He thanked his "king" Jesus Christ and told his manager to "get the tables" in a nod to partying after the ceremony.

Paul Walter Hauser in “Black Bird”
Paul Walter Hauser in “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

16 min ago

"Argentina, 1985" wins award for best motion picture in a foreign language

“Argentina, 1985”
“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

The movie "Argentina, 1985" won the Golden Globe for best motion picture in a foreign language.

30 min ago

Steven Spielberg wins best director for “The Fabelmans”

“The Fabelmans”
“The Fabelmans” (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Steven Spielberg has won the award for best director for the film “The Fabelmans."

27 min ago

Ryan Murphy honors other LGBTQ actors and actresses for overcoming obstacles in Hollywood

Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award.
Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award. (Rich Polk/NBC)

Ryan Murphy used some of the time accepting the Carol Burnett Award to highlight LGBTQ actors who have had overcome obstacles on their road to success.

“For 25 years that’s all I’ve ever tried to do here in Hollywood. My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved and make them the heroes I longed to see but never did in pop culture," Murphy said, adding he wanted to dedicate most of his speech to honoring LGBTQ creators as a sign of "hope and progress."

He said the award got him thinking about “what lifetime achievement really is. You get there I think by being fearless,” pointing to several people who he called “heroes of mine.”

Murphy applauded Billy Porter as “one of the most iconic actors of his generation.” He credited Porter with changing the public’s perception of fashion by wearing a tuxedo dress to the 2019 Oscars — a black version of the fuchsia color one he was wearing on stage.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first trans actress to ever win a Golden Globe, was honored with a standing ovation during the ceremony. She won the award in 2022 for her role in the series "Pose."

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez walks the red carpet on Tuesday.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez walks the red carpet on Tuesday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

“I thought, wow I would have loved for MJ to be on this stage, getting the standing ovation she deserved from making history. And I’m thrilled to say that MJ is one of my guests tonight,” Murphy said, garnering applause and cheers from the audience. “So, MJ please stand up and let's get her the ovation she deserves."

Murphy said he also thinks of the achievements of Niecy Nash-Betts.

“She was told only a couple of years ago, when she wanted to marry the love of her life, Jessica, that she couldn’t — shouldn’t — do that, she might never work again, her community and her industry would abandon her," Murphy said. "Niecy Nash chose love not fear."

35 min ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives message of peace in Golden Globes speech

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Sean Penn introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Golden Globes. Zelensky gave a virtual speech talking about Ukraine's strength during Russia's ongoing war with the country.

Penn, a multiple Oscar winner, loaned his Academy Award to Ukraine's President Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv under one condition; that he return it to the actor when the war ends.

Penn was forced to flee Ukraine while making a documentary on the war.