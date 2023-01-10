"The White Lotus: Sicily" takes home award for best limited TV series
From CNN's Dan Heching
“The White Lotus: Sicily” has won the Golden Globe for the best television limited series.
The series was one of the most talked-about shows last year, with December’s thrilling season finale confirming or disproving countless fan theories. (“The White Lotus” is on HBO Max, which like CNN, is part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Creator and writer of the show Mike White accepted the trophy tonight, thanked the crew and all of the cast.
“The White Lotus” began in 2021, with the first season set at a luxury resort in Hawaii. The show was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmys, and won 10 of them last September, including outstanding limited or anthology series, writing and directing awards for White along with supporting acting trophies for both Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.
A third season of the show, rumored to take place somewhere in the Far East, has been ordered by HBO.
8 min ago
Evan Peters wins best actor in a limited TV series for his role as Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters has won the award for best actor in a limited series made for television.
Peters played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
Peters said the show was "a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."
3 min ago
Amanda Seyfried wins award for best actress in a limited series for "The Dropout"
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Amanda Seyfried was not present at the Golden Globes to accept her award, which she won for "The Dropout."
2 min ago
Jennifer Coolidge wins award for best supporting actress in a limited series
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Golden Globe for the best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.
Coolidge played Tanya in both seasons of “The White Lotus.”
15 min ago
Paul Walter Hauser wins best supporting actor in a limited series
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Paul Walter Hauser took home the Golden Globe for "Blackbird."
He thanked his family, kids, his team, his producers, the filmmakers, agents, cast and crew.
As he read from his phone, he made the audience give a standing ovation to Ray Liotta. He thanked his "king" Jesus Christ and told his manager to "get the tables" in a nod to partying after the ceremony.
16 min ago
"Argentina, 1985" wins award for best motion picture in a foreign language
The movie "Argentina, 1985" won the Golden Globe for best motion picture in a foreign language.
30 min ago
Steven Spielberg wins best director for “The Fabelmans”
Steven Spielberg has won the award for best director for the film“The Fabelmans."
27 min ago
Ryan Murphy honors other LGBTQ actors and actresses for overcoming obstacles in Hollywood
“For 25 years that’s all I’ve ever tried to do here in Hollywood. My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved and make them the heroes I longed to see but never did in pop culture," Murphy said, adding he wanted to dedicate most of his speech to honoring LGBTQ creators as a sign of "hope and progress."
He said the award got him thinking about “what lifetime achievement really is. You get there I think by being fearless,” pointing to several people who he called “heroes of mine.”
“I thought, wow I would have loved for MJ to be on this stage, getting the standing ovation she deserved from making history. And I’m thrilled to say that MJ is one of my guests tonight,” Murphy said, garnering applause and cheers from the audience. “So, MJ please stand up and let's get her the ovation she deserves."
Murphy said he also thinks of the achievements of Niecy Nash-Betts.
“She was told only a couple of years ago, when she wanted to marry the love of her life, Jessica, that she couldn’t — shouldn’t — do that, she might never work again, her community and her industry would abandon her," Murphy said. "Niecy Nash chose love not fear."
35 min ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives message of peace in Golden Globes speech