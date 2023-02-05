We've wrapped up our live coverage. Read more on the night's big moments here, or scroll through the updates below to experience the show as it happened.
As it happened: The 2023 Grammy Awards
By Tori B. Powell, Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN
Here's who took home the top prizes at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was one for the books, filled with historic moments and celebration of music and audio work from all walks of life.
Beyoncé made history with her 32nd Grammy win, now the most all-time, and Bad Bunny earned the award show's first album of the year nomination for a project completely in Spanish (he also won Best Música Urbana Album for his work, "Un Verano Sin Ti").
Viola Davis achieved EGOT status after winning the Grammy for Best Audio Book Narration and Storytelling for her memoir "Finding Me."
The show also celebrated 50 years of hip hop music with a medley of performers from through the generations. And a new award honoring social justice highlighted the work of Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour.
Here's who won the biggest honors of the night:
- Album of the Year — “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
- Record of the Year — "About Damn Time," Lizzo
- Song of the Year — “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter
- Best New Artist — Samara Joy
Analysis: The Grammys said they would embrace diversity, and Sunday night felt like they honored that
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Sunday's Grammy Awards seemed to have something for almost everyone.
The show has often been targeted as out of touch with music lovers, awarding some of its biggest trophies to winners that were discussed and disputed all over social media.
On the night Beyoncé broke the record for the most wins in the history of the award show, things felt a little different.
That's not to say that there were no surprises. Even Bonnie Raitt seemed flabbergasted by her Song of the Year win. And Bey fans are surely disappointed that Album of the Year went to Harry Styles (though most people can't help but love him, even if they were pulling for someone else).
This year just felt more inclusive.
In 2020, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which puts on the show, addressed allegations of having a lack of diversity and being a "boys club." They announced a series of initiatives to address it and opened up their membership ranks to make it more diverse.
On Sunday, the show's epic hip hop tribute, marking 50 years for the genre with an all-star lineup that spanned decades of hip hop history, made for some of the show's most memorable moments. Lizzo gave one of the night's most striking speeches, celebrating positivity in popular music, including themes of body inclusivity.
Bad Bunny earned the award show's first Album of the Year nomination for a project completely in Spanish. He was the show's opening performer and ultimately won Best Música Urbana Album for his work, "Un Verano Sin Ti."
In a night that also featured a 23-year-old Black jazz singer, Samara Joy, winning Best New Artist, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras making Grammys history as the first non-binary and transgender duo to win in the Best Duo category, it felt like some strides were made.
CNN's Matt Meyer contributed to this post.
Harry Styles takes home award for Album of the Year
Harry Styles won the award for Album of the Year for his project "Harry's House."
"This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful," he said while accepting the award. "This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice."
He said he was "so inspired" by each of the artists nominated within the category, which included Beyoncé's "Renaissance," Lizzo's "Special" and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres."
Samara Joy wins award for Best New Artist
American jazz singer Samara Joy, 23, has won the award for Best New Artist.
"All of you have inspired me because of who you are," the Bronx, New York, native said while accepting her award. "You express yourself for exactly who you are authentically, so to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful."
First lady Jill Biden announces first Best Song for Social Change winner: Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour
First lady Jill Biden got a standing ovation as she presented the first ever Grammy for Best Song for Social Change.
The award went to Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour for his song "Baraye." The song has been labeled the anthem for Iran's protest movement, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
"This song became the anthem for the Mahsa Amini protests. A powerful and poetic call for freedom and women's rights," Biden said.
Biden noted that Hajipour has been arrested by Iranian authorities.
Hajipour posted the video of himself singing “Baraye” on Instagram on Sept. 27, 2022, and was arrested two days later. The song was viewed over 40 million times on his Instagram page before he took it down on the day of his arrest.
“Baraye,” which in English translates to “For…,” has been watched by millions across the globe.
The poignant two-and-a-half-minute ballad is based on tweets composed by Iranians expressing their anger and frustration with the government. Hajipour despondently sings about reasons why Iranians feel called to protest, including “for dancing in the street,” “for yearning for a normal life ” and “for the children who pick through the trash in search of their dreams.”
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Celine Alkhaldi and Ramin Mostaghim contributed to this report.
Lizzo wins Record of the Year award for her song "About Damn Time"
Pop sensation Lizzo won the award for Record of the Year for her song "About Damn Time."
"This is so unexpected," she said while accepting the award.
She dedicated her win to the late music icon, Prince.
"When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music," she said, noting that she oftentimes felt "misunderstood" in the industry as feel-good music was not mainstream.
"But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change," she said.
Remember: Record of the Year goes to the person who performed a song – and all those involved in the making of the song, like the producer, the engineer and the mixer.
Bonnie Raitt wins award for Song of the Year with "Just Like That"
American blues singer Bonnie Raitt has won the award for Song of the Year for her track "Just Like That."
"I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment," she said while accepting her award.
She said the song was inspired by "the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live."
"This story was so simple and so beautiful for these times," she said.
Adele wins Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele has won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Easy on Me."
The English superstar dedicated the win to her son.
"I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo," she said. "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life, and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."
And a cute moment: "Get up here best friend," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said when presenting the award to Adele. They were introduced earlier in show during host Trevor Noah's opening bit. The comedian said Adele was a big fan of The Rock, but the two hadn't previously met.