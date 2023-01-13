Lisa Marie Presley performs in concert at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City New Jersey on November 10, 2012. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Born at the height of Elvis’s fame in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley grew up squarely in the spotlight as the daughter of the man celebrated as “the King of rock ’n’ roll.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley separated in 1972 when their daughter was 4 years old, and she was only 9 when her father died in 1977.

Soon, she began acting out and experimenting with drugs, resulting in her mother sending her to a series of private schools, including a boarding school in Ojai, California.

Presley later launched her career in 2003 with a debut studio album, “To Whom It May Concern,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold that summer. She wrote almost all the lyrics on the album and co-wrote every melody.

Parallel her musical pursuits, Presley had been married four times: First to musician Danny Keough, then to singer Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and then Michael Lockwood. She had four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

In 2020, Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.