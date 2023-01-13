Entertainment
Lisa Marie Presley has died

By Tori B. Powell and Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 0331 GMT (1131 HKT) January 13, 2023
31 min ago

A look at Lisa Marie Presley's life

From CNN’s Dan Heching

Lisa Marie Presley performs in concert at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City New Jersey on November 10, 2012.
Lisa Marie Presley performs in concert at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City New Jersey on November 10, 2012. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Born at the height of Elvis’s fame in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley grew up squarely in the spotlight as the daughter of the man celebrated as “the King of rock ’n’ roll.” 

Elvis and Priscilla Presley separated in 1972 when their daughter was 4 years old, and she was only 9 when her father died in 1977. 

Soon, she began acting out and experimenting with drugs, resulting in her mother sending her to a series of private schools, including a boarding school in Ojai, California.

Presley later launched her career in 2003 with a debut studio album, “To Whom It May Concern,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold that summer. She wrote almost all the lyrics on the album and co-wrote every melody. 

Parallel her musical pursuits, Presley had been married four times: First to musician Danny Keough, then to singer Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and then Michael Lockwood. She had four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

In 2020, Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”
40 min ago

Tributes begin to pour in for Lisa Marie Presley

Tributes are pouring in for the late Lisa Marie Presley across social media:

Actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again."

Actress Bette Midler tweeted she was in shock.

TJ Jackson tweeted Presley "was always so sweet (to) my brothers and me." Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson in 1994 and the superstar couple divorced in 1996.

See what other celebrities had to say across social media:

49 min ago

The Jacksons honor Lisa Marie Presley

The Jackson family released a statement on the death of Lisa Marie Presley on their official Instagram page.

Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson in 1994 and the superstar couple divorced in 1996.

1 hr 12 min ago

Presley family says they are "shocked and devastated"

From CNN’s Chloe Melas

Priscilla Presley and the rest of the Presley family are "shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a family representative said in a statement shared to CNN.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement read.
1 hr 24 min ago

Lisa Marie Presley has died, her mother says

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died, according to her mother.

She was 54 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement provided by a representative. 
“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
10 min ago

Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital in Los Angeles

From CNN's Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed in a post on Instagram.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37 a.m. PT for a cardiac arrest, LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN.

She would not confirm the name of the patient, due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a local hospital at 11:17 a.m.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient’s name.

When reached by CNN, a representative for Presley declined to comment.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post misstated the day Presley was hospitalized. It was Thursday.