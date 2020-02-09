The 2020 Oscars
Oscar statue-shaped salmon is on the menu tonight
No detail goes unnoticed when it comes to the Oscars menu at the post-show Governors Ball. There's even Oscar statuette-shaped salmon, reports the Los Angeles Times. Puck is actually known for making the smoked mini statues annually.
Chef Wolfgang Puck, who created tonight's dishes, posted the entire menu online for everyone to share. On it, the famous chef lists Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie, Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, boozy milkshakes and sorbet on Chinese cookies. And that's just a taste of all that's available on the stars' plates tonight.
Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Chanel is very grandma-chic
Billie Eilish has worn Chanel before, but this was a statement.
The 18-year-old singer kept her neon green roots, then dressed head-to-toe in white Chanel for the Academy Awards, complete with Chanel brooches, gloves, and a hair accessory.
Eilish will take the stage to perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the "in memoriam" segment.
"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” Eilish shared on her Instagram Story before the show.
There's something about Brad Pitt ... again
Somehow, after nearly three decades in the white hot spotlight, producer, philanthropist and two-time "Sexiest Man Alive" honoree Brad Pitt has managed to reintroduce himself to the public.
Pitt, now 56, is hours away from potentially winning the second Oscar of his career.
Though it's unknown to anyone but Pitt how together his recent years have felt, one thing has been made clear as he's made his rounds this award season: getting it together can be just as compelling.
Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with red carpet look
Director Spike Lee paid homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant as he walked down the red carpet tonight.
The Oscar winner wore a purple suit for the second year in a row, but this time it was lined with a special gold trim and the numbers 24 embroidered on his blazer.
Twenty-four was the most recent jersey number of Bryant, the NBA superstar who died in a helicopter crash along with eight others in late January.
Billy Porter did not come to play with us
These days it's not really a red carpet if Billy Porter doesn't walk it.
The "Pose" star was living his life like it was golden on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.
Porter was rocking a sleeveless top decorated with gold feathers, an orange print maxi skirt and gold platform heeled shoes.
His red carpet fashion is officially legendary.
Don't forget about the Razzies
While the Oscars honor the best of cinema, the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards also released their nominations.
The Razzies, as they are known, are all about the worst of movies.
This year the highly-anticipated musical, "Cats," was purrrrrfect in terms of attracting the Razzie voters attention and led with nine nominations.
These actresses are up for 2 awards each
At least two actresses have the chance to take home two Oscars tonight.
Scarlett Johansson scored a rare double acting nomination for best actress and best supporting actress for her work in "Marriage Story" and "JoJo Rabbit" respectively.
Cynthia Erivo was also nominated for two awards: best actress and original song for "Stand Up" both for the film "Harriet."
How the stars get ready for the Oscars
The celebrities are getting glammed up for tonight's Oscars and a few are giving us a peek into their pre-awards show routine.
Reese Witherspoon is focusing on skincare, taking to Instagram to say, "Sleep in. Coffee. Just a simple little 15-step skincare routine. Repeat."
Timothée Chalamet asks "who’s going to watch tonight?" of the show.
Kate Hudson hangs with family. "My morning sunshine and her pre Oscar lewk," she wrote on Instagram today.
Conan O'Brien is working on his Oscars jokes, taking to Twitter with: "We love to use Oscar nicknames at my house. I call my wife and daughter "Little Women" and my son "the Irishman, while they call me "Parasite."
Chrissy Metz, who is performing tonight, is getting her hair done.
Ryan Seacrest is red carpet ready in his tux, and does a little pre-show dance to get excited.
Billy Porter is early. And has topped himself yet again.
Not a single woman was nominated for best director this year
Despite efforts in recent years to diversify the Academy's membership, women were shut out of the best director category this year.
The directing category snub of women led actress Issa Rae, who announced the categories with actor John Cho last month, to quip "Congratulations to those men."
Here are the nominees for best director:
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"