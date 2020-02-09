Food by Wolfgang Puck as seen during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

No detail goes unnoticed when it comes to the Oscars menu at the post-show Governors Ball. There's even Oscar statuette-shaped salmon, reports the Los Angeles Times. Puck is actually known for making the smoked mini statues annually.

Chef Wolfgang Puck, who created tonight's dishes, posted the entire menu online for everyone to share. On it, the famous chef lists Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie, Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, boozy milkshakes and sorbet on Chinese cookies. And that's just a taste of all that's available on the stars' plates tonight.