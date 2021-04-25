Anthony Hopkins wins best actor

Sir Anthony Hopkins is now the oldest actor to win an acting Academy Award.
The 83-year-old took home the statue for best actor for his role in "The Father."
Hopkins win was considered a bit of an upset as the late Chadwick Boseman had been favored to take the category.
Hopkins was not present to accept his award.
1 hr 35 min ago
Frances McDormand wins best actress for "Nomadland"
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Frances McDormand just won best actress for "Nomadland."
McDormand took the stage and simply said, "My voice is in my word, we know the word is our work and I like work. Thank you for knowing that and thanks for this."
McDormand played Fern in the film, which is about a woman who lives in her van and travels across the midwest. The director of "Nomadland" Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to earn best director at the Oscars tonight.
McDormand has won numerous awards throughout her career, including two Emmys and a Tony. She has previously won two Oscars. One for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2019 and 1997's "Fargo."
1 hr 49 min ago
"Nomadland" wins best picture
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
"Nomadland" by Chloé Zhao just won the Oscar for best picture.
Oscars pays tribute to those who died over the past year
The Academy Awards honored those in the entertainment industry who died over the past year.
Among those people honored were the following:
Actress Cloris Leachman
Actress Olivia de Havilland
Actor Christopher Plummer
Actor Fred Willard
Composer Ennio Morricone
Actor Earl Cameron
Actor Jerry Stiller
Actor Sean Connery
Actor Chadwick Boseman
1 hr 20 min ago
Actress Glenn Close dances to "Da Butt" at the Oscars
Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery led attendees of the 93rd Academy Awards in a game of "name that song" Sunday night.
One of the people roped into playing along was actress Glenn Close who correctly named the song "Da Butt" by Experience Unlimited.
"Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie 'School Daze' and my friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn't nominated," Close told Howery as she got up and did "Da Butt" dance to a round of applause.
"She did 'Da Butt' at the Oscars. This is the blackest Oscars of all time," Howery said.
1 hr 45 min ago
"Fight For You" is music to Academy voters ears
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
H.E.R. was already a Grammy winner and now she has an Oscar as well.
The singer took home the award for best original song.
"I am so, so, so grateful," she said. "Not only for the win, but to be a part of such an important, important story."
The song, from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," has been added to a trove of protest anthems from recent years.
"As long as I'm standing I'm always going to fight for us, I'm always going to fight for my people and fight for what's right," the singer said. "I think that's what music does and I think that's what storytelling does."
2 hr 16 min ago
"Soul" wins best original score
From CNN's Chloe Melas
"Soul" took home another Oscar tonight, this time for best original score.
The film tells the story of a middle school music teacher who is on a quest to reunite with his body and soul. The film, produced by Pixar and released by Disney, stars the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Angela Bassett.
Despite the film being released straight to streaming on Disney+ due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film has received critical acclaim.
The movie won best animated feature earlier tonight at the Academy Awards.
2 hr 25 min ago
Tyler Perry receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Tyler Perry received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award tonight for his commitment to social justice issues and dedication to creating a safe work environment during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement earlier this year.
According to the Academy, "Perry was instrumental in quickly creating a safe way to return to production during the worldwide health crisis."
"When I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that," Perry said while accepting the award at tonight's show. "I am not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity."
Perry went on to lay out his wish for the future: "To teach our kids to refuse hate." He dedicated his award to "anyone who wants to stand in the middle, no matter what's around the walls, stand in the middle because that's where healing happens, that's where conversations happen, that's where change happens. It happens in the middle."
Last year, Tyler Perry Studios completed its first session of what Perry called "Camp Quarantine" to film season 2 of "Sistas," the comedy-drama series on BET.
Perry consulted with medical experts and put together a 30-page plan that in essence created a quarantine bubble big enough for cast and crew for the duration of the shoot. He called it "Camp Quarantine."
It involved pre-arrival testing and quarantining; flights on Perry's private jet for out-of-towners; more testing and quarantining upon arrival; plenty of personal protective gear; no hugging; a lot of mask wearing — except for the cast while filming — and good hand hygiene; and then testing every four days. Cast and crew were kept isolated at the 330-acre studio lot in a combination of accommodations including army barracks and historic homes. There were food and alcohol trucks, movie nights, church services — just about everything.
Hear more about Perry's pandemic response here:
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta contributed to this report.
2 hr 24 min ago
"Sound of Metal" wins for best film editing
"Sound of Metal" took home another Oscar tonight, this time for best film editing.
Mikkel Nielsen accepted the award on behalf of the film.
The film also took home the Oscar for achievement in sound earlier tonight.