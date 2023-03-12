Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" took home the award for best adapted screenplay.
Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards
By Tori B. Powell, Mike Hayes, Matt Meyer and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN
Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" wins award for best adapted screenplay
Best original screenplay goes to "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
While Scheinert thanked his teachers, Kwan thanked his mom for protecting him, and his fellow nominees.
The two rushed through their speeches like pros, finishing up before the music played them off.
Rihanna has performed on two of the year's biggest stages, but still no new album
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
So far this year Rihanna has given us a Super Bowl halftime show, a surprise pregnancy and a performance at the Academy Awards.
Yet still no new album.
That may sound greedy, unless you remember that her last album, "Anti," dropped in 2016 – as in seven years ago.
Oh she's teased us with singing the hook on Canadian singer PartyNextDoor's 2020 single “Believe It" and the song “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
The latter resulted in an emotional performance tonight from the singer "Wakanda" star Danai Gurira called "royalty in her own right." The song was written in tribute to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.
The visibly pregnant Rihanna received a standing ovation.
Malala is not here for the Harry Styles slander
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Malala handled the bit perfectly.
The international activist and Nobel Prize laureate got in on the joke when Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel came into the audience for a segment which he said involved asking viewer submitted questions.
He asked Malala if she thought Harry Styles had spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Chris Pine. (For the record, that's a reference to a viral rumor from the Venice Film Festival back in March, which was dismissed by those actually involved.)
Malala's response? "I only talk about peace."
Way to lean into it, Malala.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" wins award for best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett took home the Academy Award for best visual effects for their work in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
The movie was the highest-grossing film of 2022, bringing in more than $2 billion worldwide, according to imdb.com. Its box office total makes James Cameron the only director with three of his films to have made over $2 billion, as well as in the top six bestselling movies of all time.
CNN's Dan Heching contributed reporting.
Best original score goes to "All Quiet on the Western Front"
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
The Oscar for best original score goes to "All Quiet on the Western Front."
Composer Volker Bertelmann thanked his mom who said if you want to change humanity you have to start with yourself.
Fun fact: Bertelmann told Variety that the score was influenced by Led Zeppelin.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" takes home award for best production design
Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper won the award for best production design for their work in "All Quiet on the Western Front."
Best original song nominee "Naatu Naatu" featured with dance performance
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam
The Oscars highlighted best original song nominee “Naatu Naatu" with a musical performance, recreating its featured scene from the Telugu-language drama “RRR”.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who introduced the performance, called the song “a total banger.”
It is the first song from an Indian production to ever be nominated for an Oscar. Praised for its buoyant choreography and catchy tune, the song won India’s first ever Golden Globe in the best original song category last month.
The original song features Telugu superstars Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., known as Jr NTR, who dance in perfect synchronization to the lyrics. The video has more than 122 million views on YouTube.
The Indian film industry produces tens of thousands of movies every year in multiple languages, and “RRR,” which stands for Rise Roar Revolt, is the country’s fourth-highest grossing picture, according to IMDb, earning nearly $155 million worldwide. It became Netflix’s most-watched non-English movie last June.
“Naatu Naatu” is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar.
Lady Gaga performs emotional rendition of 'Hold My Hand'
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Lady Gaga took the stage to perform an emotional and rousing rendition of her song, "Hold My Hand" during the Oscars Sunday night.
The song, from "Top Gun: Maverick," is nominated for an Oscar in the category of best original song.
Gaga went makeup-free and wore a t-shirt and jeans for the performance.
Gaga received a standing ovation.