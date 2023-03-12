Entertainment
Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards

By Tori B. Powell, Mike Hayes, Matt Meyer and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 12:13 a.m. ET, March 13, 2023
42 min ago

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" wins award for best original song

“RRR”
“RRR” (Variance Films)

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won the Academy Award for best original song, the first from an Indian film production to ever do so.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava made their debut at the Oscars earlier performing “Naatu Naatu," which features lyrics from Chandrabose and music by M.M. Keervaani.

Accepting the award, Keeravani said “I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” before going on to sing his speech to the tune of “Top of the World” by The Carpenters. 

Chandrabose added, “Namaste.” 

More background: “Naatu Naatu” was featured in the Telegu-language film, “RRR,” which is India's fourth-highest grossing picture, according to IMDb, earning nearly $155 million worldwide. It became Netflix’s most-watched non-English movie last June.

CNN's Tara Subramaniam contributed reporting.

52 min ago

Another win for "Everything": Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert take home award for best directors

Directors Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert on set of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
Directors Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert on set of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the Academy Award for best directors for their work on "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Known as "the Daniels," the directors thanked their families while accepting yet another award for the strange and sentimental film.

Scheinert dedicated the win to "all the mommies of the world," including his mom, who he thanked for "not squashing my creativity."

Kwan also expressed gratitude to his immigrant parents, siblings, son and ancestors while accepting the award.

59 min ago

Rihanna brings bold maternity style to the Oscars

From CNN’s Taylor Nicioli

Rihanna walks the red carpet at the Academy Awards.
Rihanna walks the red carpet at the Academy Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting gown, Rihanna arrived on the Oscars' champagne-colored carpet with her baby bump proudly on display — her first high-profile public appearance since last month's Super Bowl.

The singer, who was nominated in the awards' best original song category, wore a leather bra and maxi skirt combo with cutouts, by designer label Alaïa, layered over a mesh turtleneck.

She completed the eye-catching look with pops of bright red on her lips and nails.The star has helped redefine maternity fashion, dressing boldly throughout her first pregnancy in crop tops and lacy sheer sets.

The singer performed her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at Sunday's ceremony, having changed into another belly-baring ensemble.

Read more on CNN Style here

55 min ago

John Travolta chokes up introducing "In Memoriam"

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

John Travolta introduces the “In Memorial” segment of the show.
John Travolta introduces the “In Memorial” segment of the show. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

John Travolta had two dear friends included in the "In Memoriam" portion of the Academy Awards so it makes sense that it made him emotional.

"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of doing what we love for a living," he said. And sometimes getting to do it with people we come to love."

He went on to say they would be celebrating those who "touched our hearts, they made us smile, and became dear friends."

"Who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to," Travolta said tearfully.

That was a reference to his friend and "Grease" costar Olivia Newton-John who died in August after multiple bouts of cancer. She was 73.

His friend and "Look Who's Talking" costar Kirstie Alley died in December at the age of 71 after a brief bout of cancer.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz performed a ballad while images of some of those we lost in the past year were shown before directing people to the Oscars site for the complete list.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage.
Lenny Kravitz performs onstage. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

1 hr 2 min ago

Best film editing goes to "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

The Oscar for best film editing went to Paul Rogers for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Rogers revealed this was only his second movie editing job. He thanked the cast, saying he cares about each and every one of them.

1 hr 13 min ago

"Star Wars" actor Donnie Yen introduced a musical performance despite backlash over his Communist Party ties

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam and Jessie Yeung

Donnie Yen introduces the performance for "This Is A Life.”
Donnie Yen introduces the performance for "This Is A Life.” (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Donnie Yen introduced a performance of best song nominee “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Academy Awards Sunday despite a petition calling for his removal as a presenter. 

The 59-year-old actor, best known for his role in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the hugely popular "Ip Man" franchise, has long been a controversial figure among sections within his native Hong Kong, owing to his apparent criticism of the city’s pro-democracy movement.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, a petition garnered tens of thousands of signatures calling for his removal as a presenter, citing his connections to China’s ruling Communist Party.

The petition claimed Yen’s inclusion as a guest presenter at the Oscars would “damage the image and reputation of the film industry and cause serious harm to human rights and moral values.”

When contacted by CNN, Yen’s representative declined to provide a statement.

You can read more about the controversy surrounding Yen here

48 min ago

"Top Gun: Maverick" takes home Oscar for best sound

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

"Top Gun: Maverick" won the Academy Award for best sound.

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor took home the award.

The movie won the domestic box office over the Labor Day weekend in 2022 — bringing in $7.9 million for the four-day holiday, making it the only film in history to take the top spot on Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

CNN's Frank Pallotta contributed reporting.

1 hr 6 min ago

Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" wins award for best adapted screenplay

“Women Talking”
“Women Talking” (Michael Gibson/Orion Pictures)

Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" took home the award for best adapted screenplay.

More context: Polley, talks about what the Academy Awards means for her film.

1 hr 24 min ago

Best original screenplay goes to "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

While Scheinert thanked his teachers, Kwan thanked his mom for protecting him, and his fellow nominees.

The two rushed through their speeches like pros, finishing up before the music played them off.