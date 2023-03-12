RRR's "Naatu Naatu" wins award for best original song

“RRR” (Variance Films)

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won the Academy Award for best original song, the first from an Indian film production to ever do so.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava made their debut at the Oscars earlier performing “Naatu Naatu," which features lyrics from Chandrabose and music by M.M. Keervaani.

Accepting the award, Keeravani said “I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” before going on to sing his speech to the tune of “Top of the World” by The Carpenters.

Chandrabose added, “Namaste.”

More background: “Naatu Naatu” was featured in the Telegu-language film, “RRR,” which is India's fourth-highest grossing picture, according to IMDb, earning nearly $155 million worldwide. It became Netflix’s most-watched non-English movie last June.

CNN's Tara Subramaniam contributed reporting.