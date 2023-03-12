Entertainment
Live Updates

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards

By Tori B. Powell, Mike Hayes, Matt Meyer and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 10:50 p.m. ET, March 12, 2023
2 hr ago

A genuinely shocked Jamie Lee Curtis yells "shut up" upon Oscar win

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the best supporting actress award. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the best supporting actress award. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared to be truly surprised upon hearing her name as best actress in a supporting role, yelling "shut up" from her seat when she was announced.

While Curtis has had a prolific career in film and television, making her an indelible Hollywood figure, this was her first Academy Awards nomination — and now, her first win.

1 hr 47 min ago

Ke Huy Quan brings us to tears again

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best supporting actor. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best supporting actor. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

In his acceptance speech after winning best supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan once again delivered an earnest and emotional speech, which spoke to never giving up on your dreams.

The former child star, who for years worked behind the camera after roles for him dried up, tearfully thanked his mother to start.

"My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching," he said. "Mom, I just won an Oscar."

He also thanked her for her sacrifices and paid tribute to his status as a former refugee.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage," Quan said. "They say things like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."

He also paid tribute to his wife, Echo, whom he said "month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come."

"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine," he said. "To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive."

Earlier on the red carpet, Quan mentioned that his family, including his brother whom he also thanked, had traveled from Houston to support him on Oscars night.

The actor has been the darling of the awards season as the comeback story of the year, moving many to tears with each of his wins.

1 hr 47 min ago

Jamie Lee Curtis takes home award for best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Allyson Riggs/A24)
Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

Jamie Lee Curtis won the award for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

It's the beloved American actress' first Oscar, and it came shortly after her "Everything" co-star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his role in the film.

"I just won an Oscar," she said tearfully, acknowledging the "hundreds of people" who helped her get to this point.

1 hr 48 min ago

Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Allyson Riggs/A24)
Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Allyson Riggs/A24)

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Huy Quan, who was a child actor in some iconic films like “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” is the first Vietnam-born actor to win the Oscar for an acting performance.

He’s also the first actor to win an Oscar for portraying a Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese-speaking character in his role as Waymond Wang.

2 hr 18 min ago

Why Tom Cruise and James Cameron aren't at the Oscars

From CNN"s Lisa Respers France

Tom Cruise attends the Oscars nominees luncheon on February 13. 
Tom Cruise attends the Oscars nominees luncheon on February 13.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images)

Two of the people being credited with getting audiences back in the theater apparently have skipped the biggest night that celebrates movies.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned in his opening monologue that both Tom Cruise and James Cameron were not in attendance, though he joked that perhaps Cruise was there, dressed as nominee Judd Hirsch.

While Cruise's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated for best film, Deadline reported the star was skipping the show because of work.

Meanwhile, Kimmel mentioned there was some speculation that Cameron sat this one out because he had not been nominated in the directing category for "Avatar: The Way of Water," which is also nominated for best film.

"Avatar" producer Jon Landau said on the red carpet (which was really champagne-colored) that Cameron was not coming for “personal reasons."

1 hr 47 min ago

Guillermo Del Toro's "Pinocchio" wins the award for best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix)
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Guillermo Del Toro's "Pinocchio" took home the Academy Award for best animated feature. It was the first award announced of the night.

"Animation is ready to be taken to the next step," Del Toro said while accepting the award. "We are all ready for it. Please help us. Keep animation in the conversation."

The filmmaker, who used stop-motion animation to create the latest "Pinocchio" adaptation, went on to thank his family and Netflix.

2 hr 27 min ago

Jimmy Kimmel jokes he's protecting himself this year after last year's slap

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel jokes that if any audience member wants to incite violence or "get jiggy with it," in a reference to Will Smith's song, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," he's got backup.

Kimmel joked that they would have to get through Michelle Yeoh, Michael B. Jordan, Steven Spielberg and many others to get to him on stage.

Background: During 2022’s ceremony, Smith walked on stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock, who was presenting at the time, after he made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shaved head.

Smith later apologized, but The Academy sanctioned the actor by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

2 hr 28 min ago

Jimmy Kimmel says this year "the world finally got out of the house" to see movies in the theater

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage. 
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel opened the show by declaring this the year "when the world finally got out of the house" to see the nominated films the way they were intended to be seen: in a theater.

The host entered the stage for his opening monologue via parachute, in a reference to his opening "Top Gun" skit, cracked a joke about adjusting his "danger zone" and teased Nicole Kidman for her viral AMC Theatres campaign.

Kimmel noted there are 16 first-time nominees at this year's Oscars.

2 hr 27 min ago

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's "Top Gun" call sign is Meatball

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Jimmy Kimmel arrives by parachute to host the Academy Awards. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Jimmy Kimmel arrives by parachute to host the Academy Awards. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Jimmy Kimmel first appeared at the 95th Oscars ceremony in a skit where he pretended to be in the "Top Gun" movie franchise.

Sitting behind Tom Cruise in a fighter jet, he pulls off a helmet labeled with the call sign "Meatball." Cruise advised him to eject from the plane, then Kimmel dropped on to the stage via parachute.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated in several categories this evening.