A genuinely shocked Jamie Lee Curtis yells "shut up" upon Oscar win

While Curtis has had a prolific career in film and television, making her an indelible Hollywood figure, this was her first Academy Awards nomination — and now, her first win.
1 hr 47 min ago
Ke Huy Quan brings us to tears again
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
In his acceptance speech after winning best supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan once again delivered an earnest and emotional speech, which spoke to never giving up on your dreams.
The former child star, who for years worked behind the camera after roles for him dried up, tearfully thanked his mother to start.
"My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching," he said. "Mom, I just won an Oscar."
He also thanked her for her sacrifices and paid tribute to his status as a former refugee.
"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage," Quan said. "They say things like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."
He also paid tribute to his wife, Echo, whom he said "month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come."
"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine," he said. "To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive."
Earlier on the red carpet, Quan mentioned that his family, including his brother whom he also thanked, had traveled from Houston to support him on Oscars night.
The actor has been the darling of the awards season as the comeback story of the year, moving many to tears with each of his wins.
1 hr 47 min ago
Jamie Lee Curtis takes home award for best actress in a supporting role
Jamie Lee Curtis won the award for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as Deirdre Beaubeirdre.
It's the beloved American actress' first Oscar, and it came shortly after her "Everything" co-star Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for his role in the film.
"I just won an Oscar," she said tearfully, acknowledging the "hundreds of people" who helped her get to this point.
1 hr 48 min ago
Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Huy Quan, who was a child actor in some iconic films like “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” is the first Vietnam-born actor to win the Oscar for an acting performance.
He’s also the first actor to win an Oscar for portraying a Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese-speaking character in his role as Waymond Wang.
2 hr 18 min ago
Why Tom Cruise and James Cameron aren't at the Oscars
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned in his opening monologue that both Tom Cruise and James Cameron were not in attendance, though he joked that perhaps Cruise was there, dressed as nominee Judd Hirsch.
While Cruise's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated for best film, Deadline reported the star was skipping the show because of work.
Meanwhile, Kimmel mentioned there was some speculation that Cameron sat this one out because he had not been nominated in the directing category for "Avatar: The Way of Water," which is also nominated for best film.
Jimmy Kimmel says this year "the world finally got out of the house" to see movies in the theater
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel opened the show by declaring this the year "when the world finally got out of the house" to see the nominated films the way they were intended to be seen: in a theater.
The host entered the stage for his opening monologue via parachute, in a reference to his opening "Top Gun" skit, cracked a joke about adjusting his "danger zone" and teased Nicole Kidman for her viral AMC Theatres campaign.
Kimmel noted there are 16 first-time nominees at this year's Oscars.
2 hr 27 min ago
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's "Top Gun" call sign is Meatball
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Jimmy Kimmel first appeared at the 95th Oscars ceremony in a skit where he pretended to be in the "Top Gun" movie franchise.
Sitting behind Tom Cruise in a fighter jet, he pulls off a helmet labeled with the call sign "Meatball." Cruise advised him to eject from the plane, then Kimmel dropped on to the stage via parachute.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated in several categories this evening.