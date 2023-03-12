A genuinely shocked Jamie Lee Curtis yells "shut up" upon Oscar win

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best supporting actor. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

In his acceptance speech after winning best supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan once again delivered an earnest and emotional speech, which spoke to never giving up on your dreams.

The former child star, who for years worked behind the camera after roles for him dried up, tearfully thanked his mother to start.

"My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching," he said. "Mom, I just won an Oscar."

He also thanked her for her sacrifices and paid tribute to his status as a former refugee.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage," Quan said. "They say things like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."

He also paid tribute to his wife, Echo, whom he said "month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come."

"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine," he said. "To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive."

Earlier on the red carpet, Quan mentioned that his family, including his brother whom he also thanked, had traveled from Houston to support him on Oscars night.

The actor has been the darling of the awards season as the comeback story of the year, moving many to tears with each of his wins.