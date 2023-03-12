Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards. (Matt Sayles/ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards for a third time, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a recent interview ahead of the big night, Kimmel said he’s ready for anything.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said jokingly in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

As for what we can expect from Kimmel this year?

He said it’s simple – he’ll tell jokes.

“I don’t have a lot of talents, so there’s not a huge number of areas for me to draw from outside of telling jokes,” he said. “I mean, I am pretty good at drawing cartoons, so I guess I could sit down and do caricatures of the stars?”

“The best advice I got about hosting the Oscars was from Billy Crystal, who told me, ‘Play to the room,’" Kimmel added. "You always have to be conscious of the audience at home and make sure they understand what’s going on, but you also want to get laughs in the room — and if you don’t get that, it’s not going to play well for people watching on TV.”

Kimmel previously helmed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. His last foray into hosting the awards show was memorable for the infamous “La La Land” and “Moonlight” Best Picture mix-up.