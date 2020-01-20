Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Peter Dinklage thanked his wife and the people of Northern Ireland during his best male actor in a drama series acceptance speech.

The "Game of Thrones" actor was up against Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us," Steve Carell "The Morning Show," Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show," and David Harbour in "Stranger Things.

"I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland," he said, "who put up with us for nine years."

Dinklage also thanked the show's crew, saying, "I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and ten and beyond cause we put up with each other for nine years."

Lastly, he thanked his wife.

"Finally and most importantly I would like to thank my wife, who put up with me for more than nine years, but lived in a place far away from home, but made it home cause we were together," he said.