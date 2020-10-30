At least 4 killed, says Turkish health minister

At least four people have died following the earthquake, Turkey’s health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
In total, 120 Turkish citizens were affected by the disaster, he added.
By Zamira Rahim, CNN
From Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
From CNN's Hande Atay Alam
Zeki Soysal, an eyewitness in the Turkish city of Izmir, said he threw himself out of a building as the earthquake hit.
"I threw myself outside in [the] last second, my building collapsed," he told CNN Turk Friday.
Soysal added: "There was an older woman in the building but we saved her, she got out. There is another building close to this building, they are continuing to try to get the people out."
From CNN's Elinda Labropoulou
The earthquake has caused damage on the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean sea.
Greece's Institute of Geodynamics said the quake's epicenter was in the sea 19 km north of the island, at a depth of 2 km from the surface.
Photographs have emerged of a large church on Samos which has partly collapsed.
The quake was also felt in the Greek capital of Athens.
From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted “Get well soon İzmir” in the aftermath of the quake.
“With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers,” Erdogan added.
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management said that the epicenter of the quake was 17 km (11 miles) off Izmir's coast, at a depth of 16 km in the Aegean sea.
From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
At least 20 buildings have been damaged in the Turkish city of Izmir, its mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk.
Soyer said there were no reports of casualties as of now.
The quake struck 19 km north of Greece's Samos Island in the eastern Aegean Sea, according to the Athens Earthquake Institute.
From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul
At least six buildings have fallen in the Turkish cities of Izmir, Bornova and Bayrakli after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea nearby, according to the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
Soylu said there were no reports of loss of life in several cities.
“Our teams continue their screening and interventions in the field," he said in a tweet Thursday.
