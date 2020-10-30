At least 4 killed, says Turkish health minister

Search and rescue work is being conducted at a building in the Bayrakli district of Izmir after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey's Aegean Sea coast on October 30, 2020. Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zeki Soysal, an eyewitness in the Turkish city of Izmir, said he threw himself out of a building as the earthquake hit.

"I threw myself outside in [the] last second, my building collapsed," he told CNN Turk Friday.

Soysal added: "There was an older woman in the building but we saved her, she got out. There is another building close to this building, they are continuing to try to get the people out."