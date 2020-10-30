World
Earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea off coast of Turkey, Greece

By Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 1:19 p.m. ET, October 30, 2020
55 min ago

Total death toll rises to at least eight across Turkey and Greece

Damaged buildings are seen following the earthquake at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, on Oct. 30, 2020. 
Damaged buildings are seen following the earthquake at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, on Oct. 30, 2020.  Michael Svarnias/AP

At least eight people have died in total across Turkey and Greece after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea near both countries.

Six people died in Turkey, and another 257 people have been injured in the country. Rescue operations are underway, and some people have been evacuated from their homes.

In Greece's island of Samos, two teenagers died, Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry confirmed to CNN. Their bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

Buildings have been damaged in both nations, and some Turkish coastal towns have been flooded.

1 hr 4 min ago

Greek prime minister offers condolences to Turkish president after quake strikes both nations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer condolences after an earthquake hit both countries on Friday.

Greece and Turkey have clashed in the last few months over tensions in the eastern Mediterranean but both nations suffered damage in the quake.

"I just called President [Erdogan] to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries," Mitsotakis tweeted.
"Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together."

1 hr 14 min ago

Two teenagers killed on Greek island, civil protection ministry says

From CNN’s Chris Liakos in London and Elinda Labropoulou in Athens

Two teenagers, one boy and one girl, were killed on the island of Samos after the earthquake struck near the coast of the Greek island, Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry told CNN.

The teens were killed when a wall collapsed on them following the earthquake. 

A reporter on Greek television, who was near the rescue scene, described search teams' efforts to save the children.

The Greek Fire Service confirmed they had recovered the teenagers' bodies from the rubble.

The teenagers' deaths are being widely reported across Greek media.

1 hr 26 min ago

Turkey's injury count rises to 257 as rescue efforts continue

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Yusef Gezer in Istanbul

A woman reacts as search and rescue work continues in Izmir, Turkey on October 30, 2020.
A woman reacts as search and rescue work continues in Izmir, Turkey on October 30, 2020. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rescue efforts for dozens of people in Turkey’s Izmir province are underway, as the number of people injured rose to 257 following Thursday's quake.

Local Turkish channels broadcast footage of wounded people being carried on stretchers from beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Search operations are also continuing in 12 damaged and collapsed buildings in Izmir, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Streets in the coastal towns of Cesme and Seferihisar have been flooded.

“We evacuated the coastal area," Gurer Solak, the mayor of Seferihisar, told CNN.

1 hr 20 min ago

Turkey struck by dozens of aftershocks

From CNN's Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul

Dozens of aftershocks have struck Turkey following Friday's earthquake.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said 84 aftershocks, 16 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude, had been recorded.

Thirty eight ambulances, 35 National Medical Rescue teams and two ambulance helicopters are at the scene of the earthquake in Izmir, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier.

1 hr 34 min ago

Here's a drone footage showing an aerial view of the damage in Izmir

CNN's Aditi Sangal

A drone footage from DHA, a Turkish news agency, shows the aerial view of damage in Izmir, Turkey, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey on Friday.

At least six people are confirmed dead in Turkey following the earthquake, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). More than 200 people have been injured.

WATCH:

1 hr 37 min ago

Eyewitness: "We are trying to mend ourselves"

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi

Anchored boats are seen damaged after a magnitude 7.0 quake shook Turkey's Seferihisar coastline in Izmir, Aegean Sea in Turkey, on October 30, 2020. 
Anchored boats are seen damaged after a magnitude 7.0 quake shook Turkey's Seferihisar coastline in Izmir, Aegean Sea in Turkey, on October 30, 2020.  Cemre Can Tutar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eyewitness and journalist Idil Gungor told CNN that her bed and breakfast in the coastal town of Sigacik was flooded in the aftermath of the quake.

“The damage is big but it’s not because of the earthquake but the big tide afterwards,” Gungor said.“Now we are trying to mend ourselves.”

Gungor was in Seferihisar at the time of the quake, but later drove to Sigacik.

Both towns were affected by the quake. Gungor runs her bed and breakfast with her husband.

The pair own the 100-year-old building, which is by the sea. She told CNN the structure was flooded with water, with fish swimming inside the building. Gungor added that shops in the town were also badly flooded.

"Everybody is calm but shocked and we’re wondering what will happen, if there’s a second [wave] coming or not,” she said.

Gungor told CNN that there was a rush of tourists leaving Sigacik and that roads leaving the seaside were clogged with traffic.

1 hr 45 min ago

At least six dead in Turkey, disaster authority says

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Yusef Gezer in Istanbul

At least six people are confirmed dead in Turkey following the earthquake, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The number of injured in the country stands at at least 202. Rescue operations are continuing, but search teams are having to contend with flooding in some areas, including the  coastal towns of Cesme and Seferihisar.

1 hr 46 min ago

Turkish Red Crescent mobilizes food assistance teams 

Turkey's Red Crescent society has deployed teams from six cities — Izmir, Denizli, Düzce, Ankara, İstanbul, and Adana — to provide food to those affected by the disaster.

In a tweet, the organization said the teams had the capacity to provide food for up to 25,500 people.

The organization has also deployed its first responder teams.