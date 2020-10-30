Total death toll rises to at least eight across Turkey and Greece

Damaged buildings are seen following the earthquake at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, on Oct. 30, 2020. Michael Svarnias/AP

At least eight people have died in total across Turkey and Greece after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea near both countries.

Six people died in Turkey, and another 257 people have been injured in the country. Rescue operations are underway, and some people have been evacuated from their homes.

In Greece's island of Samos, two teenagers died, Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry confirmed to CNN. Their bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

Buildings have been damaged in both nations, and some Turkish coastal towns have been flooded.