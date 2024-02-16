World
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny dies, prison service says

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 7:13 a.m. ET, February 16, 2024
1 min ago

Inside the infamous Russian penal colony where Navanly was in custody

In January 2024, CNN's Matthew Chance reported on what life is like inside one of Russia's notorious penal colonies, nicknamed the "Polar Wolf" for its remote location and proximity to the Arctic.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was being held here when his death was announced on February 16, 2024, by Russian state media, citing the country's prison service.

5 min ago

Navalny was long a thorn in the side of Putin

From Rob Picheta, CNN

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on January 17, 2021.
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on January 17, 2021. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Alexey Navalny had long been a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin, exposing corruption in high places, campaigning against the ruling United Russia party, and orchestrating some of the biggest anti-government protests seen in recent years.

He returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated after being poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Upon his return, Navalnvy was swiftly arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated. He has been incarcerated ever since.

19 min ago

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny dies in prison, prison service says

Alexey Navalny speaks with riot police officers blocking the way during a massive protest rally against Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's rule in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2012.
Alexey Navalny speaks with riot police officers blocking the way during a massive protest rally against Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's rule in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2012. Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

Jailed Russian opposition figure and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who made global headlines when he was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020, has died, the Russian prison service said.