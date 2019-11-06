Suspicious activity reported at Amsterdam airport
This is the scene at Amsterdam's international airport
Mark Crompton shared a photo from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which showed large crowds and confusion as the suspicious situation unfolded at the airport.
“Military police at the airport due to ongoing situation with an aircraft,” he wrote on Twitter.
Here's what it looks like:
Passengers and crew are safely off plane, police say
The Dutch military police have confirmed that the passengers and crew involved in a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol are safely off the plane.
FlightRadar24 reports "emergency situation" at Amsterdam airport
FlightRadar24, a service that provides real-time flight information, reports an "emergency situation" at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
“There is currently an emergency situation at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport. The situation is causing flights at the D and E, even number gates to be directed to hardstands. The airport is operating. No further info on nature of emergency,” FlightRadar24 tweeted.
Emergency services are on the scene at the Amsterdam airport
Emergency services have flocked to Amsterdam Airoport Schiphol, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
This is a GRIP 3 report — that means that there is a potential threat to the well-being of the population within a municipality.
A spokesperson for the Marechaussee spoke of a "suspicious situation" on board an aircraft. The details of the situation are still unclear.
According to CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands, an alarm sounded at Schiphol Airport. Emergency services are on the road or already on site for a "suspicious situation on board an aircraft".
Dutch police are investigating a situation on board a plane
The Dutch police force, also known as the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, is currently investigating a "situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
Schiphol is the Netherlands' main international airport. The airport is Europe's third busiest, after London's Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.