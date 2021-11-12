(Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Belarusian air carrier Belavia is banning citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen from boarding flights from Turkey to Belarus, according to an official statement published by the airline on Friday.

“In accordance with the decision of the competent authorities of Turkey, from November 12, 2021, citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen will not be admitted on flights from Turkey to Belarus,” the statement said.

Some background: The European Union was reportedly considering sanctions against third-country airlines for allegedly contributing to the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border by transporting people to Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry fought back against claims it was contributing to the crisis on Thursday. "We refuse to be portrayed as part of a problem which Turkey is not a party to," the ministry said Thursday.

"Furthermore, we find it to be intentional that a globally prominent company like Turkish Airlines is targeted even though information on this issue is shared transparently," the ministry added.

Russia has also denied any involvement in the refugee crisis in Europe or assisting people in getting into Belarus, saying that it "has nothing to do with what is happening on the border of Belarus and Poland."

When asked to comment on possible sanctions against Russian airline Aeroflot for allegedly helping refugees travel into Belarus via Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations, calling them “planted news.”

Peskov added that they had seen statements from Aeroflot demonstrating that it “did not provide and is not providing transportation of migrants to Minsk.”

The Kremlin spokesperson added that “even if some airlines are engaged in this, it in no way contradicts any international regulations."