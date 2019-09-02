British lawmakers swiftly panned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement Monday night.

"What was that @BorisJohnson statement all about? His press people had spun that he’d threaten to call an election. Has he changed his mind? More hot air, again," Tom Watson, deputy leader of the opposition Labour party, tweeted.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that it was yet another sign that Johnson had not devised any new deal at all.

"Plainly obvious from that statement that Johnson has no plan to get a deal. If MPs blink tomorrow, he will drive the UK off the no deal cliff on 31 October. He must not get away with it," Sturgeon tweeted.