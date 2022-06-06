Live updates: Boris Johnson confidence vote

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet have defended the Prime Minister on Monday, as they brace for a confidence vote that could remove his government.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor who for several months was mooted as a potential successor to Johnson, said on Twitter that "the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab added that Johnson has "got the big calls right," while Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Johnson's community-based "Levelling Up" agenda, said the party needs to "move past this moment and unite behind Boris."

CNN has seen a copy of a factsheet being circulated among Conservative MPs, listing a number of talking points in defence of Johnson.

The memo reminds loyal lawmakers to emphasise that winning the vote would be a chance to "unite" and allow the government to "focus on getting on with the job."