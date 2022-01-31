Johnson's predecessor Theresa May skewers Prime Minister in Parliament
Theresa May, whom Boris Johnson replaced as Prime Minister, criticized Johnson in the wake of the Gray report.
She told lawmakers that Johnson "imposed significant restrictions on freedoms" of British citizens.
"They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules," she said.
She told the House: "Either (Johnson) had not read the rules, or didn’t understand what they meant, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?"
1 hr 38 min ago
Starmer calls on Tories to oust Johnson
Responding to Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer condemned “the bonfire that is his leadership,” and called on Conservative lawmakers to “spare the country” by removing him.
Johnson attacked Starmer for discussing a police investigation, and pivoted again to discussing the Ukraine border crisis and his government's Brexit policy.
"I have complete confidence in the police … I don’t propose to offer any more commentary about it," Johnson said.
1 hr 48 min ago
Boris Johnson should go, Labour leader says
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is responding to Johnson's speech, telling lawmakers "there is evidence of serious and flagrant breaches of lockdown."
"There can be no doubt that the Prime Minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation," Starmer said.
He urged the government to publish the full report when it is ready, but added that "it is already clear that the report discloses the most damning conclusion possible."
Starmer repeated calls for Johnson to resign, calling the PM a "man without shame."
1 hr 25 min ago
Johnson says he is "getting on with the job"
Boris Johnson is touting his government's actions on Brexit and crime as he attempts to draw a line under the parties scandal -- but he has been met with jeers from opposition MPs.
He said he "gets" public anger, but that his focus is now "getting on with the job."
"I get it, and I will fix it," Johnson said.
1 hr 54 min ago
Boris Johnson says "sorry" for lockdown parties during the pandemic
Boris Johnson is addressing MPs after the Sue Gray report was published. "Firstly I want to say sorry," he said.
"I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right," he added. "This pandemic was hard for everyone … I understand the anger that people feel."
Johnson said the government "must look ourselves in the mirror" and added he would make changes in Downing Street.
2 hr ago
HAPPENING NOW: Boris Johnson addressing MPs over damning report on lockdown parties
Boris Johnson is speaking to MPs, and he'll face a grilling from the opposition afterwards. You can follow events on this page.
2 hr 8 min ago
Analysis: Can Boris Johnson survive as PM in light of damning "Partygate" report?
Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee, CNN
Boris Johnson is about to speak to the House of Commons after the publication of Sue Gray’s report.
The report was far more critical than many were expecting and revealed that 12 gatherings attended by government officials that took place during Covid restrictions have met the threshold for police investigation.
The big question right now: Can he survive?
For what it’s worth, ahead of the Prime Minister’s address, here’s what his own lawmakers are thinking. The biggest Johnson skeptics are resigned to Johnson holding it on. They think he will kick the can down the road and grip onto power, no matter what damage it does to the governing Conservative party.
Moderates think Johnson’s short-term fate comes down to how apologetic he is. If they deem the PM not to have been sufficiently contrite, they will let him know at a meeting of backbenchers later today.
And those still supporting Johnson are very worried that their trigger-happy colleagues are ready to move against the Prime Minister without really thinking about what happens next.
Whatever happens, these next few hours could well be the best remembered of his entire time in office.
2 hr 4 min ago
Did Boris Johnson mislead Parliament over a party in his flat?
The Sue Gray report has raised questions about Boris Johnson's past comments about lockdown parties.
One event is particularly notable: Gray writes that her inquiry probed "a gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat" on November 13, 2020. That event is among those that police are also investigating, according to the report.
Johnson was asked about that gathering in Parliament on December 8. Here's what was said:
Labour MP Catherine West: "Will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?" Boris Johnson: "No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."
MPs are not allowed to knowingly mislead Parliament, and doing so breaches the ministerial code. Here's what the code says about misleading Parliament:
"It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity. Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the Prime Minister."
Last week, at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour Leader Keir Starmer asked Johnson if he would resign were he found to have misled Parliament.
Johnson replied: "Of course."
If Johnson is found to have breached the code and does not offer to resign, it would be up to Conservative MPs to force him out through a vote of no confidence.
2 hr 11 min ago
Opposition says report is "astonishing" and calls on Johnson to go
Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at Downing Street is "appalling and astonishing" and Boris Johnson should not continue as Prime Minister, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour party has said.
Angela Rayner told the BBC: "I don’t know how Boris Johnson has got the nerve to even turn up at Parliament today."
"You think about the key workers who lost their lives over that period ... it’s absolutely appalling and astonishing," she said.
Monday's release was not the entire report, and Rayner said "we haven’t even had the worst of it yet," calling on Johnson to resign.