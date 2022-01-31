Johnson's predecessor Theresa May skewers Prime Minister in Parliament

Theresa May, whom Boris Johnson replaced as Prime Minister, criticized Johnson in the wake of the Gray report.

She told lawmakers that Johnson "imposed significant restrictions on freedoms" of British citizens.

"They had a right to expect their Prime Minister to have read the rules, to understand the meaning of the rules," she said.

She told the House: "Either (Johnson) had not read the rules, or didn’t understand what they meant, or they didn’t think the rules applied to Number 10. Which was it?"