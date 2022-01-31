5 main takeaways from Sue Gray's damning report into lockdown parties at Downing Street

Sue Gray's long-awaited report into coronavirus-era parties in government has arrived -- and even in a brief and stripped-down format, it's more damaging for Boris Johnson than many had expected.
Here are some of the key findings.
- There were "failures of leadership" in Downing Street: Gray wrote that multiple "failures of leadership and judgment" in Number 10 allowed parties to take place while the rest of the country was living under strict rules. Some events represent a failure of the standards expected of those in government, she wrote.
- Police are investigating 12 events, including some Boris Johnson attended: The report revealed which gatherings the police are investigating. They include Boris Johnson's birthday party and an event in the Downing Street garden, both of which Johnson has admitted he went to. Another gathering, held in Johnson's flat, is also being looked at by officers.
- The government gave "little thought" to following its own lockdown rules: Gray wrote that, at times, "it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public."
- Excessive alcohol consumption took place in government: The report hinted at a drinking culture in Downing Street during the pandemic, which it said was "not appropriate" at any workplace.
- There is more to come on Partygate: The main question surrounding the report was what wouldn't be included -- and Gray decided to leave out details of all the gatherings she looked at, as she couldn't report on those the police are looking at. That means more revelations about what happened at those 16 events may still come to light, and the scandal could continue to haunt the Prime Minister.