Analysis: "Partygate" report more damning than anticipated

The report has landed and it is a lot more critical than many had expected.
Despite the Metropolitan Police investigation pulling the teeth from Senior British civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation, she has left enough crumbs for Westminster to feed off — and for Boris Johnson to feel less than comfortable for the foreseeable future.
In her general findings, Gray says that there were “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”
She also said that “some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”
Crucially, she has revealed that only four of the 16 gatherings initially referred for investigation as not reaching the threshold for investigation by London's Metropolitan Police. One of the gatherings that reached the police threshold is the alleged birthday party for Johnson.
Gray finishes the report by saying that the police investigation “unfortunately” means she is “extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report”.
It’s likely that those who want Johnson removed from power won’t move until we know a little more about the police investigation.
However, the fact that this update has been so damning is very worrying for Johnson. And he will learn later tonight — at a meeting of his backbenchers — exactly how angry his own lawmakers are and how secure his political future might be.